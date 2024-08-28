WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair Hits Instagram With A Stunner Off The Top Rope

Charlotte Flair isn't quite ready to step back in the ring just yet. The WWE superstar and self-proclaimed "Queen" of the wrestling promotion is still working her way back from a devastating knee injury.

She reportedly suffered a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus when she fell from the top rope during a match in December. The injury required surgery, and she's been sidelined ever since.

There was an initial timetable of nine months before she would be able to return to action thrown out there early on. While Flair's been dropping hints on social media that she's getting closer to making a return, there hasn't been a date for her return announced as of yet.

She's rehabbing while tossing out reminders on a regular basis that she will be back. On Tuesday, she provided a different kind of update on her progress. There wasn't any rehab equipment nearby or a glimpse of her working on her moves in the ring.

Flair was dropping a stunner off the top rope on her more than 5 million Instagram followers. It came with a reminder that she is "Better than the hype" and was shared for the sole purpose of turning heads.

Charlotte Flair hasn't missed a beat out of the ring

The post delivered on turning heads, and the wrestling community agreed with her assessment that she is better than any of the hype that goes along with her.

Flair's reminder that she is still out there and ready to reclaim her "Queen of the WWE" title was well received. It was an absolute free for all in her comment section.

Hundreds of comments from fans and fellow pro wrestlers poured in as they tripped over themselves to compliment her look as she works her way back. Would you expect anything less?

Flair is one of the most successful women in the WWE after all and has 17 championships to her name. A certain amount of respect is earned from that.

She might not be ready for the ring just yet, but her injury and lengthy recovery time hasn't put a dent in her social media game.