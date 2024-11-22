World's Tallest Woman Meets World's Smallest Woman In Face-To-Face Encounter For The Ages

Look, I was going to save this blog for the weekend, but it can't wait. You deserve to see this today. Right now. Hell, I'm sure you've already scrolled all the way past this intro to the good stuff.

After all, it's why you're here in the first place.

For those who are actually reading this … I'll be quick. The world's tallest woman – Rumeysa Gelgi, who stands at 7-feet – and the world's smallest woman – 24-inch Jyoti Amge – met face-to-face this week for some tea (seriously), and it's truly one of the more mesmerizing things I've ever seen.

I don't know why, but I can't stop watching. Well, actually, I do know why … I mean, come on. It's a meeting for the record books! Seriously, though. It was. Guinness was on hand – yep, they're STILL around – to document the meeting and officially enter it into their database.

What a moment:

What a moment here

My God. It's amazing. Never seen anything like it. Quick backstory:

Rumeysa – a web designer – has a condition called Weaver syndrome, which apparently causes accelerated growth and skeletal deformities. She can only get around with a walker.

As for Jyoti … there's nothing wrong with her. She's just tiny. Nothing wrong with that, by the way. Hell, it's actually made her a star.

For those who dabble in horror movies, she was one of the main characters during FX's American Horror Story in the fourth season.

If I remember correctly, she suffered a pretty gruesome death, but that's neither here nor there. Great show, though. Sort of jumped the shark towards the end. Sad.

Anyway, it does beg the question … would you rather be the world's tallest person or tiniest person? It's a tough one. Pros and cons to both sides here.

If you're tall, you can obviously reach anything, probably have a built-in career in basketball, and most likely win any fight you're in. The downside? I'd imagine sitting anywhere, especially a car, is tough. How are you flying anywhere?

Sleep also has to be a grind. Reminds me of that one scene from Elf where he hangs off the bed. Not great.

Now, on the flip side, being small certainly has perks. You can sneak anywhere you'd like and never get caught. You're absolutely dominant at hide-and-seek. Stuff like that.

Obviously, it's gonna take longer to get from A to B. That's probably the biggest downfall. Transportation is never gonna be easy, which actually may be the biggest downfall of being super tall, too.

Real Sophie's choice here. I think I'd pick being short over tall here, but it's close. At the end of the day, I feel like it just comes with less baggage. People expect a lot out of tall people. Seems like a burden.

In any event, you're free to carry on with your Fridays. Thanks for clicking.

PS: this comment from Jyoti? Understatement of the year.

"It was difficult for us to make eye contact at times due to our height difference, but it was great," she said.