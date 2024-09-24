'World's Sexiest Athlete' Alica Schmidt Makes Memories In The Tropics, Sad Bengals Fans & A Plump Lobster Tail

Day One in Omaha: We found the perfect dive bar

Why am I in Omaha for a couple of days this week? Why not? Canoe Kirk, from my text group, had a work conference to attend out here for a couple of days, and he had a Delta companion flight to use before he lost it, so I said what the hell, I write about the United States, let's do this.

This column doesn't work if I'm not out on the road and nothing says out on the road like coming to the middle of America to see what's going on with under 50 days to go before we elect a new President.

I don't offer you guys much if I don't have stories from the road of my own to share.

Highlights from Monday:

The day started at Detroit Metro where we ran into a guy at our gate playing NBA2K on a screen inside a box that served as his carry-on bag. It was the first time I'd ever seen anything like this. We thought the group of guys with him were some e-sports gamer group. They were all wearing shirts that said, "Compete."

When we got to Omaha, we were at baggage claim and saw a couple of the guys grab suitcases with the Cleveland ‘C’ on the side of the bags. Then, we get to the Uber stand and there's a bus with a Columbus Clippers sign welcoming the guys. It turns out the Clippers are in town for the International League Championship against Omaha.

We were sitting in first class – Canoe Kirk has pull with Delta after flying multiple times to India – and some guy who looked like The Weekend had his wife sitting in front of us with their newborn child. It turned out the guy was Johnathan Rodríguez, who tore up the International League this season and earned a call-up to the Indians for 13 games.

Here we thought these guys were professional gamers.

Highlights from Omaha:

We found an incredible dive bar to suck down Busch Light drafts and visit with my old Internet travel buddy Podcast Paul, a guy I've spent many years with traveling around the country. Podcast Paul lives in Omaha, so he stopped over for a couple of cold ones.

Office West Lounge was the dive bar and it was absolutely perfect. You can still buy packs of cigs in this place. $8 per pack of smokes that you have to take outside to light up.

I knew this place was perfect when I saw a lady walking around with a chihuahua stuffed into her tank top and bra. The dog's head was poking out of the opening of the tank top. It was simply perfect.

After the dive bar, we walked across a strip mall parking lot to the real highlight of the night at a steakhouse called Brother Sebastian's, which has been voted the best steak in Omaha and one of the 50 Best Steakhouses in the United States over the years. Brother Sebastian's has been in operation for 47 years and is also known as the steakhouse where the servers dress as monks. As we were walking across the parking lot from the Office West Lounge, we could hear Gregorian chants welcoming us after passing by the Kung Fu Spa.

I went with the New York Pepperstrip based on the bartender's recommendation; Canoe Kirk went with Filet Oskar. Dinner came with a trip to the salad bar, which was down a hallway and in some room that was made to make you feel like you were in a monastery.

The salad bar was like I'd been transported back to Ponderosa in its glory days. It was amazing. The iceberg lettuce was PERFECT.

The steak was amazing. The side stuffed shrimp were insane. The ambiance was incredible. The pure Americana of this place needs to be protected. Go get a steak at Brother Sebastian's AFTER starting the night at the Office West. Trust me.

Who knows what we'll get into tonight.

My Bengals are DONE

- Harvey D. writes in:

Did I just warp back 30 years? My beloved Bungals are back baby!! Idk why I watched after Money Mac missed. The Swiss cheese defense is back. The contract nonsense is in full swing. Retro all the way!

Give Joeymeinim a couple more games he will get blasted and JB 2.0 will be back in the saddle. Do they know what a blitz is? Bubble screens...child please. Then they want 1.2 billion to upgrade the "Pumpkin Palace" WTF. At least if they keep being shitty I can get the boat fixed and the wood piled up.

Shaking my head and regretting work in the a.m.

Kinsey:

I said it this morning on the OutKick Slack channel. I cannot fathom that we're back to the David Shula era where the season is over before Oct. 1, but that's where we're at this morning and it hurts.

‘Today’s view from my office'

- Tim T. got out and about on Monday:

I saw this stat and couldn't believe my eyes

The MLB modern-day record for HBP in a season is 50 in 152 games by Ron Hunt in 1971. Hunt led MLB in HBP for seven straight seasons from 1968-1974.

Luke Adams had 43 HBP in 106 games. Let that sink in. This guy has a special talent.

Speaking of MEAT, let's hear from Texas A&M meat expert Bob

- Aggie Bob reports:

Aggie tailgate smoked protein for about 45 people:



2 pork butts

6 racks of baby backs

8 pork tenderloins

6 pounds of sausage.



Plus apps, sides and awesome home made desserts. Last picture is a new appetizer called pig shots. Bacon wrapped sausage with a bourbon/whiskey glaze.



Lit the pit at 6 am, eating at 3:30. We ran out of food one time in 15 years of tailgating, we vowed it will never happen again.



And yes, this Texan is glad Summer is over. I love 70-87 degree weather, and looking forward to finally getting some this week.



The Texas heat is tough smoking on hot concrete all day.

Screencaps readers on reclining airplane seats

- Big Poke writes:

I am 6'7' and very large framed and my knees won't cave into my body when the 5'1' Cat Lady decides to whip her seat back as hard as she can. I never recline my seat as a courtesy to other guests (unless on a long flight), and if I do I usually eye the person behind me to ensure I don't smash their drinks onto their lap. I've had many instances with insane people throwing their back into their seats to try and recline for me to yell at them, my knees have nowhere to go. Just be courteous and this country would function much better.

- Bill in Colorado knows this topic:

Now retired but flew over 100,000 miles per year for 30 years, whether I was in the "big chair" (Upgraded) or in Coach, had a very simple philosophy which worked most of the time. (I’m 6’5", 250 lbs., I get it)

Before reclining, I would ask the passenger behind me if I could recline somewhat (the answer was almost always "yes" with a stunned look that someone would ask).I would follow up with a comment that if they needed me to straighten it up at anytime (for beverage service or need to work on a laptop), just let me know. Being a courteous human being can be contagious, who knew?

If after a flight the passenger in front of me doesn’t recline, when we pull up to the gate and everyone stands, I make it a point to thank the passenger in front of me for being so considerate. When they see my size, they know the appreciation is sincere and hopefully continue to be considerate in the future.

On the rare occasion I have to hop into a middle seat coach, I immediately apologize to my seat mates (you can see them roll their eyes when I show up) for sitting in the middle and will do my best to suck in my love handles the best I can to not intrude on their space. It breaks the ice and I’ll do my best to chill (middle seat leg room ain’t too bad), cross my arms and think "thin". I’m not so important I need to open up my laptop, if there’s seat back entertainment, movie goes on and I’m a mouse.

Having said all that, if you are the 5’5" guy that throws your seat back into my grill before the wheels are up and think you’re at home in your Lazy Boy while I’m rearranging molars, I will make your trip a living hell…….those stories are for another day.

- Jim T. in San Diego says:

I don’t know what airline YOU fly on, but every plane I’ve been on has about a max recline of maybe 10 degrees. If that much. And I use it, and don’t mind when the person in front of me uses theirs. You pay for it when you buy your ticket.

TNML anthem to get guys through the end of the season

- Ridge Runner knows music:

Yo, Joe, it's getting late in the season, mowing can be a drag, here's a little outlaw inspiration and a new anthem for late season TNML:

