Brylie St. Clair Starts The Off-Season Poolside, Megan Moroney Says Hi From MetLife & The Grills Are Still Hot

Judge pulled from co-main event assignment during UFC 305

A judge turned in a scorecard during a fight at UFC 305 that was the equivalent of a book report being done without reading the book. That or he was in some way compromised.

Judge Howie Booth scored the Tai Tuivasa - Jairzinho Rozenstruik fight 10-9 in all three rounds for Tuivasa.

Anyone who watched the fight could tell you that in no way did Tuivasa come close to winning, let alone dominating Rozenstruik. The absurd scoring didn't affect the outcome.

The other two judges read the book. They were able to score the fight correctly and give Rozenstruik the decision victory he had earned. Now it's possible Booth forgot which fighter was which and accidentally scored the fight for the wrong fighter.

Unlikely, but I guess possible. Dana White and company weren’t taking any chances. Booth, who was set to judge the co-main event, was relieved of his duties during UFC 305.

That's how it should be. Whether an honest mistake was made or he was persuaded in some way to score the fight incorrectly, he can't be trusted.

Speaking of people who can't be trusted, Israel Adesanya can’t be trusted to win a fight. "The Last Stylebender" took on Dricus Du Plessis in the main event with the middleweight title on the line.

Prior to November 2022, Adesanya had just one loss on his record. After last night, when he was forced to tap in the fourth round due to a rearnaked choke, he's now lost three out of his last four fights.

He's 35 now and stepped back into the octagon on Saturday night after nearly a full year without a fight.

Don't get me wrong, it was a good fight and could have gone either way before Du Plessis caught Adesanya with a couple of shots then took him down and finished the fight.

But the bottom line is that "The Last Stylebender" was on the losing end again. After the fight, he vowed to continue fighting. Don't expect the Adesanya of old to magically reappear.

The couples therapy is not working

The couples therapy might not be working if on the way to a session, you break up and then one of you hits the other one with a car. I could be wrong, but I don't think that's a great sign.

That's exactly what happened last Saturday when a 30-year-old Minnesota woman is alleged to have hit her boyfriend with her car on the way to couples therapy.

Veronica Gast is facing charges after a day of fighting ended with the two breaking up and damage to her vehicle. The couple have differing stories as to how that damage occurred.

But they seem to agree on the lead up to the damage. Maybe the therapy is working after all. The two were arguing on the way to a session. The boyfriend called it quits, and then requested to be taken home.

Gast wasn't going to do that. She stopped the car in the middle of the road and told him to get out.

He did and, after doing so, crossed in front of the car while locking eyes with his now ex - although nothing brings people together like being hit by a car. According to the boyfriend, as he was walking in front of the car locking eyes with her, she floored it and hit him with her car.

He flew over the hood and hit the windshield. He received a cut on his right elbow, and the windshield ended up being cracked. That's his version of events. Hers is slightly different.

Gast claims that her boyfriend punched her windshield out of anger. She eventually changed her story and admitted that she had hit him with her car. She's facing second-degree assault charges.

But good news fellas, she's likely single and ready to mingle after throwing away a year with her boyfriend.

Josh Allen's girlfriend might be dressing him now

Weekend Update

- Gen X Warren writes:

Hey SeanJo,



Had a decent weekend, did a triathlon early Saturday and relaxed by the water with my wife and a buddy. We grilled up some skinless, boneless chicken breast and I made it salsa chicken. Came out really nice, and we also grilled up some squash with spice and olive oil. We bought everything at our local Publix grocery store. I have attached a photo of the spice and the salsa.



Hope you and your family had a great weekend as well. Keep up the great work!

SeanJo

If the grill is involved, you're going to have a great weekend in the summer. Those are just the facts. Keep up the great work on the grill, Warren, and you'll continue to be blessed with great weekends.

Grill

- Indy Daryl writes:

Sean,



Hope you are having a great week! We made grilled chicken fajitas which turned out just delightful. Nothing fancy but even the kids ate the veggies!! Which seems like a huge win. Have a fantastic night!

Update from Indy Daryl:

Sean,

Good evening and happy Saturday!! I mostly just wanted to share with someone who cared, but I finally cleaned my grill. I normally clean it every year but had let it go for the last two or so and finally took the plunge. Maybe you know that feeling of letting something lapse and then just don’t want to confront the reality of that decision?? Man oh man was my grill disgusting!! So much ash, grease, and char to scrape down. Took off the grill grates and everything underneath, and with a wire brush and a small metal spatula, went to town.

I celebrated by throwing a fresh rack of ribs on for the family tonight! Hope you are having a great night.

SeanJo

I know the feeling well. I'm the king of procrastination. My grill needs a thorough cleaning like nobody's business, but if I know myself, like I think I do, that's not happening anytime soon.

I'm glad at least one of us got around to cleaning the grill. It looks great.

Chipotle garlic salmon with fresh dill

- Tony writes:

Hey SeanJo

Our daughter's boyfriend is back in town for the weekend, so time to up the grill game. I decided to move on from the classic BBQ – ribs and chicken – to something with a little more finesse. I have some Garlic Chipotle Salmon with fresh dill. I also hit them with some fresh lemon juice and garlic butter while they were on the grill.

It was just the four of us, and I can tell you that there wasn't much left when we were done. I suspect the kids will hit it for a late-night snack, and it will be gone by morning.

I have a few more pics from once I actually have it on the grill.

Salmon on the Grill

SeanJo

Tony I'm a big fan. Not just of the salmon, which looks great by the way, but also by the fact that you're dishing out lessons to your daughter's boyfriend via the grill. There's a lot more than an awesome meal that can be delivered off of the grill.

Continuing with the summer grilling: fajitas night!

John from SD sends:

Welcome back to another Sunday. I’m glad the Olympics are over: 16 days is enough but they should cut it back to 14 days and cut out the useless opening and closing ceremonies.

Have a great Sunday/week!

SeanJo

I'm right there with you John. I'm glad the Olympics are over too. There was a moment here and there, but largely a waste of time and I barely tuned in. But more importantly, with the Olympics behind is the fact that we're one step closer to football season.

The fajitas look awesome, by the way.

------------

Another solid Sunday of grilling action. Let's have a great Sunday and keep those grills going until the end of the season.

There are a couple of NFL preseason games tonight, which is always a nice way to ease back into a Monday. Keep sending in anything and everything to sean.joseph@outkick.com.

Numbers from :

Things You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like :