Brylie St. Clair Is Still Chasing The Sun, Instagram Model Jenna Berman's In Italy & Oregon Beat Ohio State

Bama holds off the Cocks

I'm on the road this weekend, staring down a couple of days off, and battling some shaky WiFi. It's not ideal, but I'm here ready to face the adversity head on and come out on top. So let's get to it.

There was a lot of finding a way to come out on top this weekend during another highly entertaining weekend of college football. No. 4 Penn State and No. 8 Tennessee needed overtime to survive and hold off their unranked opponents, but they got the job done.

They were far from the only ranked teams that survived this weekend. No. 7 Alabama at home, taking on unranked South Carolina, did all they could to lose.

But when the time expired, they had found a way, thanks to a decent 4th quarter, to get the job done.

Bama can likely make a run to the playoffs with one bad loss on their record, but it would have been really hard to see them still be a contender had they not found a way to hold off the Cocks on Saturday.

Speaking of teams with one loss on their record, No. 2 Ohio State joined that club this weekend. The Buckeyes lost a back and forth battle against No. 3 Oregon that they had a real shot at winning at the end of the game.

Ohio State quarterback Will Howard ended the game with a slide with zeroes on the clock. You hate to see a game end like that when a team lets a potential win slip right through their fingers.

But credit where credit is due, the Buckeyes only waited until their sixth game of the season to play any sort of competition whatsoever. They could have overlooked a team and lost, so there is that.

They won the games that they were supposed to. The Ducks weren't willing to let them take one from them at home. They wanted it more and celebrated accordingly.

What a tough, tough way to lose a game for Ohio State. You really hope that it doesn't carry over into their next game. That would add insult to injury and force us to witness a devastating fall from No. 2.

I would hate to see that happen.

Floridians are fishing in the street

This is making the most of an opportunity presented by a natural disaster.

Hurricanes hit Florida on a fairly regular basis, but it's still not every day that you can say you've gone fishing standing in the middle of a street. This guy is one of the few who can.

Hurricane Milton rolled through Florida last week and left a ton of damage and flooding behind. This Floridian decided to grab his fishing pole to see if anything was biting in the flooded street.

It turns out there was something biting, and he hooked a decent-sized fish in shin high water. There just so happened to be a news crew nearby and if catching a fish in a flooded street wasn't newsworthy, I don't know what would be.

Would you expect anything less from the people in Florida? If wakeboarding in the flooded streets following the hurricane is a thing, then certainly folks are doing a little fishing as well.

Unfortunately, the police put an end to the wakeboarding fun. But not before there was a little fun had.

Should putting an end to fun be a priority for the police in this situation? I mean are we really a free country if we can't go wakeboarding after a hurricane hits and floods the streets?

Maybe it's just me, but I feel like there are other things higher up on the list of priorities that could be taken care of first. Be careful out there fishing or wakeboarding in the flooded streets.

Cookie Monster caught speeding

Now to a somewhat serious topic before we get the rest of Sunday going. Don't ruin childhood heroes for kids. The Cookie Monster, who I think is back on the cookies after an attempt to make him a veggie monster or something as equally idiotic, was caught speeding.

We can't have this. If our kids can't respect the puppets they grow up with, who can they respect?

Police in Germany say they caught the Cookie Monster, if that is who was really behind the wheel, speeding through an intersection in an Audi.

"The fun of wearing a mask from ‘The Muppet Show’ can quickly turn serious," police spokesman Peter Bandermann said of the incident, reports the NY Post.

Thankfully, those in law enforcement are taking this seriously. We cannot have people running around thinking it's okay to destroy the reputation of Sesame Street characters.

Where would it end if that was allowed?

Cookie Monster was traveling 10 miles an hour over the speed limit and is facing a $50 fine.

Hopefully, we can also use this as a lesson to anyone else attempting to ruin a legacy such as the one this beloved character has built over the many years of stuffing his face with cookies.

That's it for this week. I battled the connection issues and put together a solid effort. A win is a win, and you'll never hear me apologize for walking away with one.

Enjoy some football, we've got another weird early one this morning, and enjoy what's left of your weekend.

If you are team year round grilling, fire those grills up and send the content my way or send whatever else you'd like for that matter, the inbox is open sean.joseph@outkick.com.

