Woman Whips Up A Cheesecake On Flight: Is She The Best Seat Mate Or History's Greatest Monster?

We've all seen videos or encountered firsthand some horrendous airline passengers. Usually, it's pretty obvious who the monsters are. People who decide that being in a pressurized tube at 30,000 feet is a good time to air their dogs, show up with a tuna sub ready to stink up the join, or start doing squat thrusts down the aisle of a Southwest.

But one lady could be one of the worst passengers of all time or one of the best, and I can't decide which it is.

According to Metro, Federica Rossi is an Italian food influencer (which I assume means she is an Italian who is a food influencer, not an influencer who specializes in Italian food, or "food" as they call it in Italy) and she went viral with a video of herself whipping up a cheesecake on a Ryanair flight from

Well, this is a new one…

Imagine being seated next to this woman. You're trying to get a little shut-eye, maybe listening to an audiobook, when all of a sudden, you see a little common in your peripheral vision, and you glance over to see this lady doing a Rachel Ray impression, just going to town whipping up a cheesecake.

I wouldn't be too sure whether this was my own personal hell or if I had just hit the seatmate lottery.

On the one hand, I love a nice slice of cheesecake, and I'm sure she wouldn't mind letting me try a little bit.

On the other hand, we don't need people turning tray tables (which are filthy by the way) into their own little Iron Chef arenas.

You start with this woman making a cheesecake and the next thing you know, some douche is going to roll up with a hot plate and try to make himself a Porter House at cruising altitude.

So, I'm not really sure how I see it. It's really a glass half-empty or half-full kind of thing. I feel like my opinion will change based on my mood. Like, if the Flyers had won the other night. I'd probably think this is awesome, but they didn't.

Let me know what you think by sending a message to mattreigleoutkick@gmail.com.