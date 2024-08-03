Woman Very Disappointed To Find Out She Didn't Get A Boob Job After Having Her Wisdom Teeth Removed

If you don't have someone pull out a camera and record you as you come out of anesthesia, you could be leaving comedy gold behind. There's nothing like capturing someone as they slowly make their way back to reality after going under for a medical procedure.

Thankfully, this woman had a loved one there with a camera rolling to capture some of her first words as she awoke from having her wisdom teeth removed. Disoriented from the anesthesia, she can be seen touching her chest and asking, "Do they look big?"

When being informed that her boobs were not any bigger than before she arrived that day, she started to become upset and cry. Somehow, the anesthesia had her under the impression that she was there for a boob job.

Upon learning that she hadn't been given a new set, she replied through tears, "No… Y'all did the wrong procedure. I wanted big boobs."

Again, thankfully, someone was there with a camera rolling to catch the moment. The disappointed woman was then able to toss the clip up on TikTok with the caption, "clearly was very disappointed to find out i didn’t get a boob job."

It's Past Time For A Wisdom Tooth Boob Job Combo Procedure

A touch of anesthesia plus disappointment over not having a boob job, and you've got all that's needed for nearly 4 million views. At the end of the day, that's all anyone wants.

Sure, bigger boobs would have been nice, but she'll take the millions of views as a consolation prize.

This isn't the first time that a woman who has had her wisdom teeth removed had hoped they had received new boobs either. The disappointment was just as real then as it is now.

That leads me to a very logical conclusion. It's time for a two for one wisdom teeth removal boob job procedure. It's what the people want.

They'll wake up having had their wisdom teeth taken care of and without the sadness of coming to terms with the fact that they didn't receive new boobs. That's what medical professionals like to call a win-win.