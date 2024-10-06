Woman Eats Her Husband's Ashes After Finding Out He Was Living A Secret Life With Multiple Affairs & Escorts

A woman discovered that her husband was living a secret life after he unexpectedly died on a business trip. The man she thought she had a perfect marriage with had multiple affairs, had been visiting escorts, and spending many hours downloading and categorizing porn.

Jessica Waite made the discovery almost immediately after her husband of 17 years, Sean, died of a heart attack while in Texas on business. She reacted to her husband’s secret life by desecrating and eating his ashes. That's one way of dealing with the betrayal.

While searching for the Houston hospital where her husband's body was being stored on his iPad, she made her first discovery of his secret life. According to the Daily Mail, as she typed in the word Houston from the couple's home in Calgary, Canada, the search auto-filled in "Houston escorts."

Waite then discovered a search history that included prices and locations for Houston escorts and that was just the beginning of what she found. In the months following her husband's death, she learned that he cheated on her with multiple women in an apartment in Colorado.

She detailed all of it in her book, "The Widow's Guide to Dead Bastards." The escorts and affairs were just part of the story. Waite found an incredible amount of porn on Sean's personal computer. He has spent many hours, even lied about working late, downloading and categorizing his collection.

"During bad spells Sean would often be up working on ‘the matrix’ between 2am and 5am," Waite wrote in her book. "And some nights he was at it for up to five hours."

Finding out your husband had a secret life of affairs and escorts after his death isn't an easy thing to learn

She also had to settle the debt her husband had left behind due to his secret visits to hotels and dinners out with his extramarital partners. Add it all up, and she wasn’t having the easiest time dealing with her husband's death, which happened back in 2015.

At one point, she took the bag filled with her husband's ashes and mixed some of it with dog feces. She then admitted to eating some of them.

"I've desecrated the remains of my partner in life," Waite said before saying that in despair and guilt, she took more of his ashes – and actually ate them.

"The remains feel dry against my fingertips, coarser than baking powder, grainier than salt. They mix with the teary water, a mineral mud on the back of my tongue. I swallow."

That's obviously not a normal way of dealing with such loss, but she was "detached from reality" for a little while after her husband died, and she found out about his secret life.

Waite came to realize that Sean was more than a liar and a cheater. She described him as a good son, and a loving father who was "respected by his colleagues."

Let's not overlook the material he left behind for her to write a book about. Had he been the guy he pretended to be, this book wouldn’t have been written.

"I feel better and stronger than before, but I still cry almost every day, and I still feel like a part of me has died," Jessica Waite said. "Because the part of me that existed within Sean did."