Woman Claims Quitting Birth Control Pills Made Her A Lesbian

An Australian woman discovered after a long-term relationship with her boyfriend ended, and she stopped taking birth control for the first time in more than a decade, that she's a lesbian.

In other words, as Amy May explains on TikTok, quitting her contraceptive pill turned her into a lesbian. She had been on the pill, as some so lovingly refer to it, for 13 years without a break.

Before deciding to take her birth control break, Amy expected there to be some changes that take place to her body. She was most concerned about weight and skin changes.

Although some had told her about the possibility of finding herself and a clarity in life that she had never known. Would she experience this sort of post-birth control magic?

Of course, but even better than finding herself or clarity, she found out that she's been wasting her time in heterosexual relationships. She's actually a lesbian. Apparently, the pill has been making her straight since the age of 15.

Amy said that when she first stopped her straight-inducing medication, she felt, "lighter in her mood, her energy and her thoughts." That's not all she felt. Her inner lesbian was working her way out too.

"I definitely was riding the highs and lows a lot smoother if that makes sense," Amy said. "I wasn't as angry and I think I only realize that now looking back, I feel like the pill made me very tense, very angry, very, very, snappy. I no longer feel that way."

A lot can change in five short months. She's now off the pill and out of a "toxic relationship" with a dude. It's smooth sailing as a lesbian ahead for this woman.

Woman who claims stopping birth control made her a lesbian isn't alone

In a followup video, after Amy had realized she wasn’t attracted to men anymore and that her break from birth control pills had shown her the light, she wrote, "Last December I was in a toxic relationship with a man and had never felt more alone."

The clip then shows her with her girlfriend. The clouds separated, the sun shone down on the two of them, and she added, "This December I'm in love with a woman and gay as f**k."

If that isn’t enough proof, then maybe the comment section will persuade you. Because Amy here isn't the only one to stop taking her pills and find out she was into chicks.

One fellow pill-free lesbian wrote, "Oh my God, I thought the same thing had happened to me and thought I was just imagining it!!"

They were far from alone. Another added, "This was me too at 26! I've not heard anyone else say this. The slow disgust towards men was wild for me too haha."

A current lesbian on the pill for reasons other than its intended purposes obviously, wondered if she would become straight if she stopped taking her birth control and is scared to find out.

She joked, "I (a lesbian) am now scared to stop taking the pill because what if it has the opposite effect for me."

Girl, technically I'm not a doctor, but I wouldn’t risk it. The comment section on TikTok is all, and I mean all, the medical advice I need.