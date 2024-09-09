Woman Accused Of Breaking 'Girl Code' By Hanging Out With Her Husband & His Friends In A Hot Tub

So much for being a supportive wife and hanging out with her husband and his friends. That's apparently a violation of the "girl code," according to the wives of the husband's two friends.

This girl code, or at least this version of it, prohibits having a good time with your husband and his friends. Yes, there was some alcohol involved and a hot tub, but were any actual lines crossed here? Let's investigate.

The woman facing the accusations is a 26-year-old who recently traveled with her husband to a destination wedding. She did what anyone would do in her situation, she took her story to the court of public opinion over on Reddit.

She asked a very important question to get things started. She asked in the description, "Am I the a**hole for hot tubbing when other wives were not there?"

She explained that her husband and the other two guys are close friends from college and that the wives, including her, "all get along great." It was a fun weekend until she learned that the other two wives weren't happy with her.

Hanging out in a hot tub with her husband and his friends leads to accusations of girl code violations

"On Saturday night after the wedding, the 6 of us went to an afterparty at an AirBnb that one of the groomsmen had rented. Long story short, there was a large group swimming and hot tubbing, it was a generally fun and tipsy night," she said.

"After a while it was just the 6 of us (everyone else had left, and the groomsman gave us the keys). None of us had brought our swimsuits, so we ended up swimming in underwear, and the women were topless in the hot tub as the night wound down."

At around 1:30am, the other two wives called it a night. They took an Uber and headed back to the hotel. The loving wife decided she wasn't finished hanging out, and she stayed for another hour and half or so before the remaining group eventually caught a ride back to the hotel.

This extra time hanging out with her husband and his two friends from college didn't sit well with one of the other wives. This is where the violation of the girl code accusations started to fly.

She explained, "Well, evidently one of the other wives is pissed that (1) I didn't leave when the other two did and (2) that I stayed in the hot tub, and (3) "got in and out of the hot tub in my underwear a few times" (her husband or someone must have told her this)."

For the record, her husband didn't have a problem at all with her hanging out in the hot tub in her underwear with his friends. It's one of the other husbands who has this joy of a wife questioning whether she did something wrong by enjoying the hot tub.

Let me know what you think here sean.joseph@outkick.com. Did the wife do something wrong by hanging out with her husband and his friends in a hot tub? Is this a girl code violation or a case of an overly sensitive wife who doesn’t trust her husband?

To me, this is as straightforward as it comes.

Unless I'm missing something, there are two a**holes here. Whoever told the upset wife what went on when she left - talk about a code violation - and the upset wife herself.

The hot tub wife sounds like a good time to me.