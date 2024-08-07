WNBA Rookie Spent The Olympic Break With Her Rumored College Girlfriend

WNBA rookie Kate Martin, who had America's full attention earlier this summer by hard-launching her relationship with Iowa girlfriend Claire Gransee, is wrapping up the two-week break by stealing headlines yet again.

And you thought all we cared about was the Olympic gender drama! Hogwash. The WNBA is back in just a few short days, which means we'll be right back to Caitlin Clark/Angel Reese coverage on the court, and Kate Martin/Claire Gransee coverage off of it.

Kate got the ball rolling this week with an Instagram dump from her two-week vacation, and the slide show set the world on fire thanks to yet another mirror picture with girlfriend Claire.

What a story:

Kate Martin and Claire Gransee are back in the headlines

Welcome back to the show, Claire! It's been a while. Honestly, I thought these two would just sort of fade away. They got a ton of attention in June when news of their relationship first stirred the pot, but then it's been crickets ever since.

But the WNBA has been off for two weeks now, which means the ladies are out and about, and ready to captivate the country once again.

For those who don't know much about Kate Martin, she's a pistol. For starters, she's Caitlin Clark's old teammate from Iowa, so you know she's ready for prime time.

But she was also supposed to go undrafted in May, only to instead be drafted by the defending champion Las Vegas Aces. What a twist!

And no, she's not just a benchsitter with a hot girlfriend. Kate has burst onto the scene in Vegas, become an everyday starter, and a fan favorite. Combine that with her off-the-field resume, and it's been a wild few months for Hawkeye Kate Martin.

Can't wait to see what her and Grace do next.