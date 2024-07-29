'White Women For Kamala' Advise White Women to Never Correct A Black Woman

A batch of white women joined a Zoom call last week titled "White Women: Answer The Call" to support presumptive Democrat nominee Kamala Harris.

Arielle Fodor, a teacher turned TikTok "influencer," led the Zoom meeting and advised fellow white chicks on how to "use their privilege." According to Fodor, white women must realize that it is never okay to "correct" a woman of color.

"As white women, we need to use our privilege to make positive changes," she begins. "If you find yourself talking over or speaking for BIPOC individuals or, God forbid, correcting them, just take a beat and instead put your listening ears on."

God forbid.

You might wonder what a white gal should do if a black woman is wrong or spewing an obvious lie. Should they still shut their mouths and nod along? Stacy Washington is a host of "Stacy on the Right" on SiriusXM wondered the same.

"NONSENSE: Leftists say white women should never correct a woman of color," Washington posted on X. "What if she's wrong? What if that error could endanger business outcomes or lives?"

Good to see Megan Rapinoe on the call.

Washington's conclusion is an astute one. Guilty white women like Arielle Fodor are preparing us for a Harris presidency, in which we will be smeared if we dare question her.

We advised readers the day Joe Biden bowed out of the 2024 race and essentially handed the ticket to Harris to prepare for the race card.

Criticize Kamala Harris? Racist.

Doubt Kamala Harris? Racist.

Dislike Kamala Harris? Racist,

Challenge Kamala Harris? Racist?

We now add "question Kamala Harris" to the playbook.

"Do learn from and amplify the voices of those who have been historically marginalized and use the privilege you have in order to push for systemic change," Fodor continues.

"As white people, we have a lot to learn and unlearn. So do check your blind spots. You are responsible for your algorithm, believe it or not. Intentionally seek out and share content from BIPOC creators, activists, and thought leaders. They should be the leaders of conversations about race, injustice, and equity."

We haven't seen so much white fragility since Jimmy Kimmel went to play golf with George Clooney last May.