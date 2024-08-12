White NFL Cornerbacks Are Back & The Internet Is Buzzing

The NFL is expected to experience a racial moment unlike anything it has seen over the last 20 years when the season kicks off in September.

One of the least diverse positions on the football field – cornerback – is expected to see THREE white cornerbacks make NFL rosters when camps break at the end of the month.

If everything goes as planned entering 2024, Riley Moss (Broncos), Cooper DeJean (Eagles) and Ethan Bonner (Dolphins) are the three white boys who would make up one of the biggest white cornerback classes since white cornerbacks began disappearing in the 1990s.

For those keeping track at home, white guy Kevin Kaesviharn is credited by most outlets as being the last white cornerback to start an NFL game. NFL records show that Kevin started a December game against Jacksonville, which the Bengals lost 29-15.

That was it for white cornerbacks. Kevin was moved to strong safety in 2003 and the rest is history.

Yes, there have been a few white corners to come along over the years. Dustin Fox played a few snaps during the 2006 and 2007 seasons. Ethan Kilmer played ONE snap in 2006. Mike Furrey (who?) played a few snaps in 2009. Then there was a long drought until Troy Apke saw some action in 2021-22.

But, now that all appears to be old news as this current group of white guys is set to change the narrative that white guys are too slow to play corner.

