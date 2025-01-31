Hit TV Show Gets Wild Preview For New Season: WATCH

The first preview for season three of "The White Lotus" is here and it's wild.

The hit HBO show has already put two very successful seasons in the books. It's a bizarre series, and the cast pretty much totally resets each time.

The focus? A bunch of insufferable people destroying their lives and spinning out of control. The first season was better than the second, but both were exceptional.

Preview released for season three of "The White Lotus."

Now, it's time for season three. The plot of the upcoming season is simply described as, "The social satire is set at an exclusive Thai resort and follows the exploits of various guests and employees over the span of a week."

That's not much to go on, and that's by design. It's certainly not an accident. Fortunately, the preview shines a light on what to expect, and it looks awesome.

Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Looks very solid. Of course, we'll have to wait until it actually premieres to get a better idea, but my first impressions are very strong.

Also, the cast for this season is LOADED. Walton Goggins, Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan and Leslie Bibb all play major roles.

As OutKick readers know, I've been a massive fan of Goggins ever since "Justified." He's criminally underrated.

The man steals every scene he's in, and adding Monaghan to the cast is A+ casting. Her performance in season one of "True Detective" remains bone-chilling more than a decade later.

Now, they're all teaming up for "The White Lotus." Yeah, you could say I'm pretty excited.

You can catch the new season starting February 16th. It's going to be an epic time, and make sure to let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.