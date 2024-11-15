'Wheel Of Fortune' Heir Maggie Sajak Posts Major Life Update

Are we about to have a ‘Wheel of Fortune’ game show without a Sajak influence for the first time since 1981?

‘Wheel’ social media correspondent Maggie Sajak, who turns 30 on January 5, posted a major life update on Thursday that could ultimately spell the end of the Sajak dynasty.

Pat Sajak's daughter announced that she passed the California State Bar Exam.

She's officially a lawyer.

"A couple [of] months ago, I officially took the oath to become a lawyer in the state of California. Thank you to everyone who supported me through this journey. I am excited to do some good with this in the future," Maggie told her fans on Instagram, according to TVInsider.com.

Does this mean Maggie is done with the show? She's not saying — yet.

Vanna White, 67, signed a new two-year contract in 2023 that will take her through the 2025-26 season. And then retirement? "I don’t know. When I heard that Pat was retiring, I thought maybe I should retire too, but I’m not ready!" White said earlier this year.

Would Maggie get Vanna's job after the greatest letter turner in the history of game shows decides to hang up her cocktail dresses?

Buried in a May report from Deadline was a tidbit about how Pat Sajak agreed to stay on as a consultant with the show for three years after his 2024 retirement. In other words, Maggie would have a voice in the room if Vanna retires and Maggie wants the job.

What does Vanna think about Maggie taking her job one of these days?

"I think she’s a good replacement if I can’t be there for some reason… She’s been around it her whole life, so I think she can fill in for me for sure," White told E! in 2023 while awaiting a new contract.

"She's precious, she's beautiful, she's very good," Vanna added. "I think she learned a lot from her father because he's such a good interviewer."

Is the Sajak legacy coming to an end with Thursday's announcement? Nobody is saying for now.

