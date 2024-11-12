'Wheel of Fortune' Contestant Goes Viral For His Puzzle Answer

‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestant Will Jordan had a night on the legendary game show that will have people talking for years to come.

During Monday's show, Will, a police officer from Connecticut, was in control when he got cocky and tried to solve a puzzle with one of the more absurd answers in ‘Wheel’ history.

After buying a ‘u’, Will told host Ryan Seacrest that he was ready to solve.

"TREAT YOURSELF A ROUND OF SAUSAGE," Will said.

Oh no. Even Seacrest, who has been letting answer pronunciation slip on the show, couldn't allow this one through the cracks.

"I'm sorry, that's not it," a confident Seacrest replied.

You think? Look at that board.

Contestant Kitina swooped in and decided to solve right away.

"GIVE YOURSELF A ROUND OF APPLAUSE."

BOOM. Great job.

During the after-show social media press conference with Maggie Sajak, Will explained himself. "When the lights are on, and, you know, the stars, and Ryan Seacrest, Vanna White…it's…I just went blank," Will told Maggie.

"But, if your dad (Pat Sajak), in retirement, is watching this show, maybe cracks a beer and gets a laugh, it was worth it," he added.

‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestant Will really liked asking for the ‘K’

While Will didn't hit it big on the show, he did win the final puzzle in dramatic fashion as the puzzle made its way back to him and he pocketed $8,000.