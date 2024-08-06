'Yellowstone' Star Announces Huge Production Update

Wendy Moniz's time working on "Yellowstone" is officially over.

Production is currently winding down on the fifth and final season of the hit neo-Western saga from Taylor Sheridan.

"Yellowstone" will return November 10th on the Paramount Network, and fans can't wait to see how the story of the Duttons is brought to an end.

Well, it sounds like cast members are saying their final goodbyes to the series after more than six years working on it.

Wendy Moniz announces she's done filming "Yellowstone."

Moniz, who plays Lynelle Perry on the series, took to Instagram to share a series of pictures announcing that her time on the legendary TV series is officially over.

"Series wrap for me on Yellowstone and been having alllll the feels; sentimental, proud, grateful to name a few. What a beautiful experience I’ve had here; just incredibly fortunate to have worked with so many talented, dedicated, and kind people since 2017. I completed my last scene August 1st, then recalled having previously shared a gratitude post…looking back, it was on the SAME DATE two years ago," Moniz wrote in the Instagram post.

She continued, "There’s been a lot to reflect on, because this place, with the exceptional people who make it live and breathe, has often felt like a home away from home over these last 7 years."

Moniz wrapping her filming on the rest of season five, while emotional, is also a great sign. It means production is almost over with more than three months of time left ahead of the November 10th return.

That means there shouldn't be any further roadblocks or delays that slow down new episodes arriving for millions of fans around the country.

After nonstop delays and drama, all the pieces are finally falling into place for "Yellowstone" viewers to resume the epic journey we were all first introduced to in 2018.

How will "Yellowstone" end? Your guess is as good as mine. Kevin Costner is officially off the show, and that means Sheridan has likely had to make some significant changes.

More than anything, viewers just want a fulfilling conclusion. Give us the bloodbath we deserve. Have a theory on how you think the show will end? I want to hear it at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.