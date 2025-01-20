Weight Loss Secrets Go Viral On Reddit, Advice Should Be Simple

What are some solid ways to lose weight?

I found myself down a deep Reddit rabbit hole Monday morning sipping on some coffee awaiting Donald Trump's return to the White House.

As I often do, I found myself scanning a bunch of different threads when one caught my eye:

Stories of people dropping weight.

Weight loss stories go viral on Reddit.

Now, it's not a secret that I used to be overweight (more on that later), and I'm glad that's no longer the case.

Naturally, I had to smash the click button on a thread titled "What made you lose a lot of weight?"

The responses didn't disappoint. Check out some of the responses below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com:

A friend of mine called me fat when I was driving him to detox. I told him I’d lose weight if he stayed sober.

Sobriety! 4 months today, down 15 pounds. Not "a lot" per se, but still. Sobriety helps.

Upping my protein intake. Crazy how much full you feel if you replace partial carbs and fats with protein. My biggest issue was I always felt hungry and that fixed that itch for me and was able to easily hit calorie goals without binging.

Cutting excess sugar, especially in liquid form and walking incline. Melted right off

Doctor said if I don't lose weight my back pain would get worse. I lost 50lbs. I no longer have back pain.

So many people have a weak back, weak abs and are overweight. Fixing these things would cure a huge number of people's back pain. Good job!!

Hiking almost everyday and eating mostly salad, ground turkey, avocados, and cauliflower pizzas. I lost 40lbs in a matter of 3 months, this was also right after a break up so I was very motivated.

Going bald. I needed to shave my head fully in the next year or so and the only worse thing than a guy with no hair is a fat guy with no hair, so I changed the only thing I could control.

I stopped eating until I'm absolutely full and started eating until I'm no longer hungrig.

I asked my husband if someone we saw on tv was larger than I was. He said no. That was enough for me.

I started by counting calories (Cronometer/MyFitnessPal). After seeing that a large helping of chips is more calories than a home cooked steak dinner, I dropped almost all ultra processed foods from my diet and cook most meals from scratch.

Cold turkey caffeine and replaced with water. I went absolutely insane, but I lost 18lbs in 30 days.

I got sick of my knees hurting and not being able to breathe. I also know if I'd stayed fat that my 59 year old ass wouldn't make it to 65. I've got too much to do to be dying of fat.

Going to a boardship school. The food there was horrible and the diet was poor in nutrients with the additional of not having a proteine source like eggs or meat. Gosh, at least I had a six-pack, which I lost due to graduating and coming back home.

cutting down sugars and sticking to breakfast, lunch and dinner only (no snacks)

Wanting to be hot for my wedding.

Calorie deficit

Wanting sex.

I’m a bad binge eater at night. Intermittent fasting and working out always shreds me well. It gets pretty easy to not eat during the day when keeping busy.

I was eating keto and worked a summer job that made us lift heavy ass stuff all day. I used to be chubby so doing this was pretty life-changing.

Lots of interesting answers in there. I've talked about how I lost 70 pounds (before putting some back on that was good muscle), and it was shockingly simple.

I just stopped drinking soda and ate healthier.

There was a time in my life when I was easily drinking eight cans of Mountain Dew every single day. I stopped that in 2018 and started eating a heavy protein diet of steak, chicken and beef instead of pizza. I lost 70 pounds like it was nothing.

Now, I was blessed with insane genetics that made it easier for me than others, but the point remains that the biggest weapon to combat unhealthy weight is the decisions you make. Processed sugar is terrible for you. Don't consume it!

Now, it's just black coffee, great meats and ice cold beer. Wouldn't have it any other way. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.