The TikTok Wedding Rage Bait Video Going Viral Proves How Stupid People Are

America, we need to have a talk.

You need to stop falling for rage bait videos posted by TikTok bozos who are trying to go viral, which will add like 20k followers to their accounts, which will make them pollute the Internet with even more rage bait.

Let's take the TikTok video going around this week of the guy who claims he and his girlfriend are charging guests to pay $450 to attend their wedding because the couple has already spent $200,000 on the wedding.

Public Service Announcement: This is rage bait, folks. This is meant to get you to comment, make follow-up rage TikTok videos, and end up on every single tabloid around the world.

This is clout chasing, according to the Urban Dictionary.

How do we know the $200,000 wedding video guy is clout chasing?

Go to the ‘imhassanrahim’ TikTok account. Does it look to you like Hassan Rahim has $200k to pay for a wedding? Does it look like Hassan has a girlfriend?

The answers are no.

The guy has been making videos of him moving from apartments around the south for the last six months.

Now, is it a smart business move on Hassan's part to make a rage-bait video in this era of stupid people cruising TikTok, which might be one of the dumbest places to exist in the virtual or real world.

Take back control of your life…don't get sucked into the fake rage bait!

"Rage-bait takes many forms — a contrarian comment under a political photo, a staged TikTok of someone yelling at a woman with a baby, a video of someone making a wasteful or gross meal, even videos of influencers putting on too much makeup — but all have two things in common: they are intended to inspire anger and designed to deceive," Focus on the Family warns.

TikTok influencer hopefuls know that wedding rage bait will get clicks. These people know you're on edge with emotions. They know you're worried over whether your guests will LOVE the special margs you and Brad concocted for the reception.

You need to stop, take a breath and think about whether you're being baited.

Thankfully, there are people who are smart enough to sniff out social media rage bait