How To Watch The Simpsons NFL Game: Bengals Vs. Cowboys

Pop culture fans who have been waiting patiently for a Simpsons-NFL collaboration will finally have their night when the Bengals and Cowboys meet on Monday night.

ESPN and Disney teamed up with the NFL for this Disney+ event that will start at 8 p.m. ET. The Funday Football broadcast is the second effort from Disney. In 2023, the Mickey Mouse network debuted its NFL coverage with an animated Toy Story broadcast.

This year, ESPN/Disney promise there will be authentic Simpsons voices, there will be new state-of-the-art technology used that will make Bengals and Cowboys players motion enabled.

"Sony's Beyond Sports makes it possible to combine two data sources, analyze, validate, enhance, translate to a 3D environment and stream to a desired platform in real-time and Sony's Hawk-Eye Innovations' optical tracking creates dynamic player and character movement including detailed limb movement and mannerisms," the NFL said in a statement.

How to watch The Simpsons Monday Night Football game?

Do you have Disney+?

It's that simple. Use the app on your phone or TV, login and watch the broadcast starting at 8 p.m.

Who will the Simpsons characters be rooting for in the Bengals-Cowboys Monday Night Football game?

Bart will reportedly root for the Bengals while Homer will be a Cowboys fan.

ESPN talking-head Stephen A. Smith is scheduled to be an animated character during the broadcast along with Peyton and Eli Manning.

Who will call the Bengals-Cowboys game action during the Simpsons NFL broadcast?

"The Simpsons Funday Football will have its own animated commentators, as ESPN's Simpsons enthusiasts Mina Kimes and Dan Orlovsky will provide football strategy discussion with Drew Carter calling the game action," NFL.com reports.

How can I buy Simpsons-themed NFL t-shirts?

The NFL thinks of everything around these specialty games. Ohio-based Homage, an NFL licensed apparel company, is selling Bart Simpson Bengals shirts with 1990s styling for the vintage Simpsons fan who has been around since the show debuted in 1989.