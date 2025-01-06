Washington, D.C. Hammered By Insane Snow Storm, Photos And Videos Are Wild

Washington, D.C. is getting blasted by a massive snow storm, and the footage is awesome.

One of the funniest things that happens in D.C. once every few years is that the city gets a bit of snow. It immediately comes to a grinding halt.

About ten years ago, we had a massive snow storm, and it was anarchy. Store shelves were completely empty, people were abandoning their vehicles in the street and nobody had any idea what to do.

Well, buckle up because it appears round two might be here a decade later.

Washington, D.C. crushed by snow storm.

The situation on the ground in D.C. was already white and fluffy on the ground prior to the sun even coming up. There were several inches on the ground in the early morning hours, and it's still coming down with no signs of slowing down.

The good news is the photos and videos of our nation's capital and surrounding areas covered in snow are pretty neat. Check them out below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

As of publication, it appears there's been at least around six inches that have hit the ground, and it's sticking. I can't stress this enough for people reading this in cold weather parts of the country.

People in D.C. aren't built for this kind of weather. They panic and have no idea how to drive. They're not like people in Wisconsin who were born in the darkness of winter. It's where my people thrive.

Nothing could be further from the truth about people in D.C., and the city has already come to a grinding halt. Practically nothing is going on. People are hunkering down to ride the storm out.

Best of luck to everyone out there. I'll be fine because I didn't grow up scared of the weather, but well wishes can be sent to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.