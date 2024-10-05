Walking Bets Taylor Mathis Reveals She's Dating A Mystery Man & Crushes Dreams, Happy Hour Meltdown & MEAT!

Team Screencaps survived the night out on the Kentucky state routes and now Lexington is within sight

Last night, while standing in the parking lot of the Bright Leaf Golf Resort, the 19th exchange point along the Ragnar Relay, Team Screencaps Sarah, who was keeping warm in a snuggie, couldn't stop smiling.

"I just love this," she said of the race that, at that point, had brought her and Team Screencaps 100 miles from where they started Friday at the Jim Beam distillery in Clermont, KY.

Sarah was responsible for the leg of the race that ended in downtown Danville, KY Friday night while a street party was taking place. The energy from the crowds was still running through Sarah even though she was about to embark on a dark, late night with Van 2 as it headed north into Harrodsburg.

At the same time, Van 1, led by Team Captain Indy Daryl was wrapping up its second segment of the race at just after midnight. They were headed to a school that was set up for runners where they could shower and sleep through the night while Van 2 was out chewing up the miles.

8:30 a.m. Team Update:

Observations from the road:

Keep in mind that Ragnar is a road race. Participants are running on state routes, which sometimes includes loose berms as semis are barreling in their face at 65 mph. There's road kill everywhere. The heat was serious on Friday. Millennial Chris B.'s van spotted an ambulance picking up a runner who passed out and fell face first on the pavement, which ripped off an eyebrow and took a chunk out of the guy's shoulder.

It takes incredible coordination from the Team Captain in Van 1 and then the group in Van 2 to make sure exchanges go smoothly and they're doing this in an area with not the best cellphone service.

Sarah and Aly scored big time when they learned it was seafood night here at the Bright Leaf Resort restaurant. They tore up the buffet before crashing for a bit.

It was karaoke night at the Bright Leaf restaurant and there was a group of golfers in there who had themselves a night. It's a BYOB golf course. And it's BYOB into the restaurant. You could wheel in a keg and the locals wouldn't think twice.

Karaoke singers were belting out hits while Sarah and Aly were crushing battered catfish filets.

I'm blown away by how cheap it is to live in Kentucky. Gas is $2.68. You can get a seafood buffet at a golf course for $15.99 or something like that, and it's BYOB which really cuts down on the costs of doing business. And the room was $99.

We even played night golf after dinner. This place has a lighted Par 3 where huge groups go out, hit glow balls and suck down more of their beer while having a great time hacking around. That was my first time on a lighted Par 3 course and I'm convinced it would take some time to get used to it.

Team Screencaps fundraising!

Money raised on Wedneday: $1,410

Money raised on Thursday: $1,047

Money raised on Friday: $1,415

Grand total (so far): $3,872 in donations raised

Kinsey:

I couldn't stand Wednesday beating Friday, so I threw in another $65 to bring my donation total up to $240. It just feels right to donate a dollar for each mile run by this team.

How can you sponsor a runner & donate to hurricane relief efforts:

Go to https://www.redcross.org/donate/cm/FOXForward-pub.html/ Follow the directions on the screen. Make sure to click on the box "Dedicate this gift to a friend or loved one" and enter the runner's name. Send me a screenshot of the donation so we can keep track of how much each runner is raising. Or tell me how much you donated in honor of the team: joekinsey@gmail.com

Questions?

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

That's it from Harrodsburg, KY. It's time for me to pack up and head north towards Lexington to cheer on the team as it closes in on the finish line and that $4,000 in donations raised mark.

I can't thank everyone enough for how this week has turned out. It's not easy to bring together people who've never met like what Indy Daryl has pulled off this week. He's done a great job.

As has the rest of the team.

And you the donors have been incredible. The team can't thank you enough for your support and making this bigger than just a team run.

Now go have an incredible weekend. I have to pack up.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

