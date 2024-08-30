Vermont Dept. Of Health Wants To Erase The Use Of 'Son,' 'Daughter'

You may not know this, but New Hampshire and Vermont have an ongoing debate about which state is better. But let me ease your doubts. New Hampshire is better.

We (yes, I’m from the Granite State myself) have beaches; Vermont doesn’t. Our lakes are superior, and so are our mountains. And New Hampshire did not produce the socialist whack job that is Bernie Sanders, so that, by definition, means we have better politics (though only slightly).

But you know what else makes us better? We’re not forcing parents and teachers in schools to stop calling kids "sons" and "daughters" in the name of gender inclusivity.

The Vermont Department of Health (VDH) posted this graphic on Wednesday, asking adults who address any student in any Vermont public school to use more "gender-neutral" terms, such as "child" and "kid."

"Equity in the classroom is an essential piece of a productive and healthy learning environment," the post read.

Someone find me a trash can. I need to blow chunks.

The obvious reason this is stupid is that we don’t need to constantly be changing our language because there’s a chance someone’s feelings could get hurt. If getting called "son" or "daughter" bothers someone because it doesn’t match with their "family situation," that person needs to address some far bigger problems in his or her life.

But on the other hand, it sounds kind of impersonal. I don’t know about you, but when I was younger (heck, even now that I’m 24), there was something gratifying about someone saying, "Hi, Johnny. Aren’t you John and Amy’s son?" The term felt dignifying, like I was more than just a young "kid" or "child" in their eyes. Not throwing shade at anyone who called me kid (it seriously didn’t give me any childhood trauma), I’m just pointing out the difference in meaning behind each word.

So not only is the VDH taking away a chance for kids to have their self-esteem built up, it is playing into the toxic LGBT agenda in another completely ridiculous way.

I think this ends the New Hampshire vs. Vermont debate pretty easily, because there’s only one state in this equation that isn’t recommending that we address kids with bogus woke language like this.