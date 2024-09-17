Volleyball Influencer Kayla Simmons Isn't Giving Up On Summer As She Heads To The Beach In Cowgirl Hat & Boots

Nothing feeds the algorithm like a bikini trip to the beach, especially one this deep into summer. Volleyball influencer Kayla Simmons knows this like she knows the sport she played at the D1 level.

She spent a lot of time in the sand this summer churning out content as if it was the 2010s when models were still discovering the true power of Instagram, and she's not ready to give up on summer just yet.

While not what it was when the term Instagram model was first coined, there's still a lot that can be done on the social media platform. That's why Kayla kicked off the week with another bikini trip to the beach.

She could have simply tossed on a bikini and hit the beach without a second thought. Maybe found a volleyball net, snapped a few shots, and called it a day.

That works in June and July. If you want to push through in mid-September, adding something extra is how that's done. Kayla's latest effort came with a cowgirl hat and boots for good measure.

Kayla Simmons doesn't want to see summer and bikini trips to the beach come to an end

There's not a hint of fall anywhere to be found. That's because Kayla is a content creator who doesn't toss around captions without any thought behind them.

If she's tossing something out there she's going to stand behind it. She made it clear where she stood on summer at the end of August when she planted her flag on the beach as a big-time supporter of summer.

Kayla wrapped up the month with a "summer forever" visit to a California beach. Skillfully done and graciously executed on her part.

It would be very easy to use that caption one day, then embrace the fall the next. She didn't and that's how we found ourselves at the beach this late in the season showing her our support.