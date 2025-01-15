Cop Hired A Prostitute Who Then Allegedly Stole His Car & Was Caught Riding Around With Her 'Baby Daddy'

A Virginia cop ended up losing his job last week after he hired a prostitute for sex. The meet up at his apartment would likely have taken place without his employer finding out about it had the woman not allegedly stolen his car, phone, wallet and keys.

J'ron Harry, who was a Hampton police officer until he was terminated Jan. 7, had hired 20-year-old Alexus "Dream" Copeland for sex at his apartment on Dec. 30, according to WAVY 10. He met her on an app and paid her $100 through Apple Pay.

Unfortunately for Harry, Dream had other plans. The local news outlet says that court documents reveal that after the two "laid in bed" they agreed to take a shower together. The now-terminated officer got in and his companion for the evening never joined him.

When he got out of the shower, his "Dream" had turned into a nightmare. She had allegedly - innocent until proven guilty - made off with his belongings, including his car, which was his personal vehicle but did have his police credentials inside.

Using his neighbor's phone, Harry called the Virginia Beach police and told them what had taken place. They tracked down his vehicle in Norfolk and found Dream and a man inside. The man, according to Dream, was her "baby daddy."

One police officer's "Dream" turned into a nightmare

Dream's version of how she ended up with the cop's car varies slightly from Harry's version. She didn’t steal the vehicle, he had agreed to let her use it.

Although she admits that she didn’t receive permission to use any of the cards in his wallet, which the court documents said that she did. She reportedly bought some food from a gas station with one of the officer's credit cards.

Officers didn’t buy her story and arrested Dream. She faces several charges including grand larceny auto theft, credit card fraud, prostitution and several other larceny related charges.

Virginia Beach Police say that the investigation is ongoing, but for now, the former Hampton police officer isn't facing any charges.

The former police officer might not be charged with a crime following this incident with a prostitute, but he is guilty of one thing and that's trusting a little too much.