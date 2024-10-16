Woman Captivates The Internet By Answering Basic Questions, Draws Hilarious Reactions

The internet has found its latest star.

As OutKick readers know, there's always someone new waiting to go viral. If Hawk Tuah girl taught us anything, you never know when it's going to happen, but if there's a camera rolling, it can't be ruled out.

Well, it turns out we might have found the next woman destined to be a star thanks to a video shared by Instagram user Eugene Litman.

Woman goes viral for answering basic questions.

The now mega-viral video shows a young woman answering some basic questions and virtually nailing them all.

The only one she missed on was not knowing what the C in CEO stood for. Check out the fun video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Brains and a fun personality? Very dangerous combination, and people certainly had plenty to say. Check out some of the comments below:

rare footage of someone educated in america

She’s the smartest women in America

Someone got minimum education

The fact that, American people think these are hard questions… I knew all of that back in Elementary in Spain.

Clarifying whether "largest" meant by area or by population shows that she is smarter than many. Questions are sometimes more important than answers.

Are you smarter than a 5th grader?

Imagine asking an adult what H²O means and complimenting them that they are smart..Society is cooked.

Wait an American being this smart? No way

PSA: SHE IS AMERICAN‼️‼️ It is possible for Americans to be smart!

The smartest woman in America

Finally someone smart enough to answer few basic questions of general knowledge

The bar seems quite low for smart huh.

For what it's worth, my Big J journalism skills have helped me find out who this woman is with about 95% certainty. I haven't confirmed it just yet, but we're closing in. I'll make sure to update everyone when I know for sure.

Having said that, I'm simply enjoying the reactions to this video as well as how she found herself on a roll. Clarifying if he's asking about the largest country by land mass or population was a smart move.

And before anyone gets in here complaining how the questions aren't difficult, take a deep breath and relax. It's a man on the street interview meant to be entertaining. It's not a final exam at Harvard of Oxford. It's not that big of a deal.

Props to this woman for putting on a show, and giving people something to be entertained by. This is the kind of content we love to see. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.