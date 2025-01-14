Viral Video: Coyote Caught Inside Chicago Aldi Store

It's a bird… it's a squirrel… it's a…. wild coyote?

Supermarket shoppers got quite a surprise this past weekend when a coyote found its way into and behind the shelves of an Aldi grocery store.

The craziest part? It wasn't in Montana or some obscure mountain town, but Chicago!

COYOTE WAS HUGE!

Video posted on social media showed police at the Humboldt Park supermarket using a broomstick to try and sweep the animal out from behind the cheese section. Things quickly escalated like a Looney Tunes cartoon when one officer grabbed the animal's tail, yanked, and pulled out a pretty big coyote.

"The animal is currently at our facility awaiting transfer to our wildlife rehabilitation partner, Flint Creek Wildlife Rehabilitation," Chicago Animal Control and Care told NBC Chicago.

Chicago's social media had some fun with the bizarre situation. One person even tweeted, "Okay, what jackass took their emotional support coyote with them to go grocery shopping?"

Eventually, Chicago's animal control came and were able to apprehend the animal.

"The coyote appears uninjured, but Flint Creek will conduct an assessment to confirm its health before releasing it back into the wild if deemed appropriate."

And just like the judicial system, animal control plans to release the animal. Let's hope it doesn't find its way back into another neighborhood supermarket.

THOUGHTS? COMMENTS? TWEET ME: @TheGunzShow