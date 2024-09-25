Woman Blasted On Social Media After Hilarious Tweet About Men And Dating

A woman is getting roasted for a wild tweet about what she wants in a man.

We all have standards when it comes to what we want in a partner. That's normal. Anyone who says otherwise is lying.

For example, I've always liked women who are athletic, and that's why I'm engaged to a former pro athlete.

Woman cooked for tweet about men and dating.

X user @honeynonabg decided to fire up the app and send a tweet listing off what her "ideal man" needs to have.

Believe it or not, having "old money" and being "Ivy League educated" are optional but not mandatory. How nice of her!

However, it appears making $130,000 annually with a 120+ IQ and a "cowboy personality" aren't optional. You need to have those qualities and more if you want a shot at @honeynonabg.

Just as you'd expect, the responses were a combination of confusion and people cracking jokes. Below are some the responses. Check them out, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com:

Bless your heart

if i posted my standards for women i'd get mauled and killed

My IQ is 104 which is four points above the highest score possible Also I purchased a waterbed without financing

only $130k you trying to date a fry cook

Just say you are basic we already know the pattern

This is an impossible ideal man wish list. The Ivy League doesn’t admit anybody with an IQ higher than 110 anymore.

The older you get the more this list will change and reduce in size

It's so tacky to list it out.

She has no game, no humor, no personality beyond vague allusions to things she’s consumed online.

That tweet above has been seen a staggering four million times. Do we think people enjoy weighing in on relationship nonsense? Amber Harding certainly has you covered with Womansplaining if you need more coverage.

Part of me wonders if this is nothing more than engagement farming. We have to at least consider the possibility because the bait was simply too rich to pass up.

For the sake of argument, let's pretend this person is being serious. Props to her for having the standards she does, but imagine the outrage if a dude did this.

The internet loves to "YASSS QUEEN!!!!" women when they do something like this, but if a dude tweets he wants to only date a skinny model who looks good in a bikini, then the woke mob shows up with pitchforks.

Some people might not like to hear it, but we all know it's true. Furthermore, asking someone if they have "old money" is tacky as hell. Even as a lowly working class man from rural Wisconsin, I know you shouldn't do that. That's an insane thing to type out and hit send on.

My only advice for everyone is to simply look for someone who makes you happy. Life is too short to be with someone who does anything other than bring out the best in you. As someone who has been around the block a time or two, it's advice I feel more than comfortable sharing. Having said that, I do have one deal-breaker that is always a non-starter. If she hates college football or tries to stop me from watching games, then we're simply never going to work out. Other than that, I'm pretty flexible. What do you think about the viral tweet? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.