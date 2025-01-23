Insane Military Shooting Video Goes Viral, Footage Is Terrifying

An awesome video going viral is a fun reminder of American military might.

As OutKick readers know, I'm a huge sucker for military content. If there are guns and bombs going off, there's a near 100% chance that I'll be interested.

Do you disagree? Then you're probably a soulless communist. That's fine. Just get out of the way when it's time for the good guys to go to work.

Incredible CQB video goes viral.

What's something that really gets the blood pumping? CQB footage. For those of you who don't know, CQB refers to gunfights at close range. Often, it refers to clearing a building, compound or house.

Speed. Surprise. Violence of action.

If you can nail all three of those, then you have a great shot of walking out alive. There's no military on the planet that does it better than America, and our specialized units are unstoppable in it.

I'm not exaggerating at all when I say you have no shot in hell of coming off target alive if a team of American operators highly-trained in CQB come to punch your ticket.

An X video shared by the popular account @GBNT1952 shows a team doing a practice CQB run, and it's absolutely terrifying if you're a bad guy.

Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

I can watch videos like this all day without ever getting bored. They're awesome. Do you see how fast those guys were through that compound handing out some hate to the targets?

Now, imagine you're a scumbag terrorist and the last thing you see on this planet is a door being blown up and guys with night vision rushing in.

Absolutely no shot at surviving.

Don't mess with the USA, or you're going to get whacked in brutal fashion. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.