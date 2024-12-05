Rare Photo Surfaces Of Old School Delta Force Commandos

An epic photo has hit the web of some of the coolest operators you've never heard about.

It's not a secret to OutKick readers that I'm a big fan of the military, military history, Special Operations, Delta Force, SEAL Team 6 and all the other people who operate in the shadows.

There are a lot of men out there kicking in doors and taking the fight to the enemy, and the public has no idea they exist. If that's not badass, then I don't know what is.

Vintage Delta Force photo goes viral.

While most stories about Delta Force and the operators who make up The Unit, there is stuff that trickles out from time to time, and it's always worth checking out.

JSOC Archive is a very popular subreddit, and it recently started an Instagram page to share photos of men from the world of Special Operations.

The page shared a photo of three Delta Force snipers in C Squadron (C Squadron is one of the four assault squadrons in The Unit), and it's awesome.

While there's no date on the photo, I'd guess it's probably in the 1990s judging from the woodland camo uniforms. All three snipers are carrying bolt action files and posing next to a small helicopter.

Check out the photo below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

The coolest thing about old school Delta Force photos is the fact the guys look like they could be your local math teacher or accountant.

You wouldn't give any of those three dudes a second look if you saw them in a grocery store. That's the point. Delta members look like pretty normal dudes. You don't see many massive beards and guys covered in tattoos like you do with some other units. SEAL Team 6 really leans into its reputation. Many in The Unit go the opposite path.

These dudes look like they could be found watching their kid's soccer game on a Saturday morning in shorts and dad sneakers…..and yet, they'd unleash hate unlike you can imagine if they had to.

Lastly, I have to give a shoutout to C Squadron. They were the squadron that fought against hell on Earth during the Battle of Mogadishu, and they were the squadron that snatched Saddam Hussein. I know a handful of guys from the squadron and they're all awesome dudes. It's a good thing they're on our side. Let me know what you think of the photo at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.