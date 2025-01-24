Vietnam War Documentary Preview Will Chill You To The Bone: WATCH

Apple TV+'s new Vietnam War documentary looks like must-watch TV.

The Vietnam War remains one of the most controversial foreign policy decisions in America's history. The decision to send troops to Vietnam in order to stop the communists led to a prolonged war that ultimately ended with the communists taking control of the south.

There have been countless documentaries and books written about the war, and we now have a new one.

Apple TV+ releases trailer for Vietnam War documentary.

Apple TV+ released the trailer for its new documentary series "Vietnam: The War That Changed America," and it looks like it will be required viewing for fans of history.

The series is described as follows:

"The reunion of old friends, first-person accounts, and rarely seen footage paint an extraordinary and deeply profound picture of what it was like to live through one of history’s longest wars. Narrated by Ethan Hawke. Some of the featured voices include: Bill Broyles, a celebrated Hollywood screenwriter and Lieutenant in the war who reunites with a member of his platoon after 50 years; Hilary Brown, ABC News’ first female foreign correspondent who covered the fall of Saigon firsthand; Melvin Pender, the Olympic gold-medal winning runner who competed in 1968 between tours in Vietnam; soldiers from the Viet Cong who fought in the Tet Offensive, including the first Viet Cong woman in her district to shoot down an enemy aircraft; a veteran who thought his life was over, forced to parachute into the Ho Chi Minh trail, who reunites with the man who rescued him; and Vietnamese civilians who witnessed and fled from the war."

You can watch the trailer below, and let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Looks really good. Looks like a damn good series. Now, nothing will ever touch Ken Burns' Vietnam documentary.

That's the greatest documentary ever made. I'm not sure anything will ever surpass Burns' "The Vietnam War."

However, I consume as much history as I can, and it definitely looks like Apple TV+'s series is going to be electric.

There's nothing better than a great history documentary featuring the people involved. Not only will "Vietnam: The War That Changed America" feature the people involved, but people on both sides will be interviewed.

That's not something you often see.

You can catch it starting January 31, and I definitely will be.