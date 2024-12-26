Victoria's Secret Model Turned The Internet On Its Head With Christmas Bikini Challenge

A quiet Christmas at home was not in the cards this year for Victoria's Secret model Izabel Goulart and her soccer player fiancé Kevin Trapp. The couple had other plans.

Those Christmas plans included hitting the beach in St. Barts and going viral. The 40-year-old Brazilian tossed on a Santa Claus hat and a red string bikini.

Goulart then challenged the internet to an insane couple's yoga pose. She had Trapp serve as the base for the difficult maneuver while she flipped herself upside-down.

She captioned the post, which she shared Thursday, "Who’s up for a little 🧘🏻‍♀️ challenge ? Tag me 🙃"

The camera Goulart had out for the stunt wasn’t the only one at the beach. The paparazzi in the area, who evidently never take a day off, also captured the model's skimpy bikini yoga poses.

TMZ got their hands on the photos of the two showing off at the beach.

Victoria's Secret model Izabel Goulart isn’t expecting much competition with this challenge

The challenge came after Goulart pranced around at night on Christmas announcing "A tropical Christmas it’s always a vibe." A statement that's hard to argue with.

With a lack of rules included in the challenge, it's unclear if couples can enter from the comfort of their own homes. That's not the only unanswered question.

Are they supposed to toss on their finest g-string before the attempt? Does the challenge need to be done at the beach or will any outdoor location do?

I'm going to need some official guidelines of some sort before me and the missus will even think about attempting this one.

If the challenge has to be done in a string bikini at the beach, that's going to eliminate a decent number of folks from attempting it. Myself, more than likely, will be included in that number.

If that particular pose has to be attempted, you're taking even more people out of the challenge. Although, I don’t think Izabel Goulart and Kevin Trapp expect much of a competition here.

That video doesn’t give off first couples yoga pose at the beach vibes.