Amazing Pro-America Moment Caught On Camera After Trump's Inauguration: WATCH

An epic moment was captured on video after President Donald Trump's inauguration.

Trump returned Monday to the White House as America's 47th President, and the vibes are off the charts. It feels like a new day in America.

I can't remember the last time I knew so many people who were optimistic about what comes next.

That almost certainly includes a man filmed singing "God Bless the USA" on a flight back from Trump's inauguration.

Generally speaking, I hate spectacles on planes, but I might have to make an exception for this one. Give the video shared by Old Row a watch below, and make sure to let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

The comments on the post were also outstanding:

  • hell yeah
  • Do Still Tippin by Mike Jones next
  • yesss
  • America is so back!!
  • Guy in the mask is rage texting
  • I miss when America was patriotic
  • Me after 4 whiskeys
  • I'm DJ sky hi the request lines are now open

Like I said above, the vibes are high. Anyone who says otherwise is just living in a land of delusion. Now, is singing on a plane going to make everyone happy?

No. Do I care? Also, no. Sometimes, you just have to cut it loose and embrace the ride.

A man was filmed on a plane singing "God Bless the USA" after President Donald Trump's inauguration. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Let's keep the vibes rolling, and make sure to send all your content/comments/questions my way at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

