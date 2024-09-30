Massive Verizon Wireless Outage Frustrates Americans Across United States

Technology giveth and technology taketh away. Verizon Wireless customers across the United States were left frustrated and angry on Monday as a massive outage left hundreds of thousands without service.

I can speak for myself when I say this issue is a major headache. I just returned from a week-long vacation – an annual golf trip – to find water in my basement and a non-working cell phone.

Well, that's not entirely true. It appears that just the cellular service for Verizon customers is not working, which includes data.

Fortunately, thanks to iMessage, I was still able to send iMessages to other iPhone users. Plus, anything else that used Wi-Fi service worked fine.

But, outside of that, nada. No ability to make or receive phone calls or text messages. If Wi-Fi isn't available, the Internet isn't available.

To make matters worse, I called Verizon customer support (using a secondary non-Verizon phone), was put on hold for over 45 minutes, then the line just simply disconnected without having ever spoken to a human being.

I did a quick search on social media and, it turns out, I am certainly not alone.

Well, at least this happened on a Monday morning. It's not like most Americans need to go to work or accomplish tasks on a Monday. Oh, wait.

So, here I am, back from vacation (massive apologies to all my loyal readers who have just been DYING for content this week) and unable to call, text or leave my house (since I certainly can't be without the Internet).

Welcome back to me, huh?!

At least my computer and Wi-Fi are working, so I can continue to deliver the content that OutKick readers desire most.

Like, for example, me complaining about my cell service not working.