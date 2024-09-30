Massive Verizon Wireless Outage Frustrates Americans Across United States

Published|Updated

Technology giveth and technology taketh away. Verizon Wireless customers across the United States were left frustrated and angry on Monday as a massive outage left hundreds of thousands without service.

I can speak for myself when I say this issue is a major headache. I just returned from a week-long vacation – an annual golf trip – to find water in my basement and a non-working cell phone. 

Well, that's not entirely true. It appears that just the cellular service for Verizon customers is not working, which includes data. 

Verizon Wireless customers across the United States were left frustrated and angry on Monday as a massive outage left hundreds of thousands without service.

Verizon Wireless customers across the United States were left frustrated and angry on Monday as a massive outage left hundreds of thousands without service.

(Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Fortunately, thanks to iMessage, I was still able to send iMessages to other iPhone users. Plus, anything else that used Wi-Fi service worked fine. 

But, outside of that, nada. No ability to make or receive phone calls or text messages. If Wi-Fi isn't available, the Internet isn't available. 

To make matters worse, I called Verizon customer support (using a secondary non-Verizon phone), was put on hold for over 45 minutes, then the line just simply disconnected without having ever spoken to a human being. 

I did a quick search on social media and, it turns out, I am certainly not alone. 

Well, at least this happened on a Monday morning. It's not like most Americans need to go to work or accomplish tasks on a Monday. Oh, wait. 

So, here I am, back from vacation (massive apologies to all my loyal readers who have just been DYING for content this week) and unable to call, text or leave my house (since I certainly can't be without the Internet). 

Welcome back to me, huh?! 

At least my computer and Wi-Fi are working, so I can continue to deliver the content that OutKick readers desire most. 

Like, for example, me complaining about my cell service not working. 

Tags
Written by

Dan began his sports media career at ESPN, where he survived for nearly a decade. Once the Stockholm Syndrome cleared, he made his way to OutKick. He is secure enough in his masculinity to admit he is a cat-enthusiast with three cats, one of which is named "Brady" because his wife wishes she were married to Tom instead of him.