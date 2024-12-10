Utah Man Loses His Mind & Drives Vehicle Through Car Dealership's Doors After Not Being Allowed To Return It

A Utah man with a bit of buyer's remorse lost his mind after the car dealership he had purchased a vehicle from earlier in the day refused to let him return the "sold as is" lemon he had purchased.

He allegedly warned the dealership in Sandy, Utah that he would drive the vehicle through the front door if it didn’t take it back and when it refused, he did just that.

Michael Murray, 35, according to Sandy Police, bought a car that FOX 13 News in Salt Lake City reports, appeared to be a Subaru Outback from Tim Dahle Mazda Southtowne on Monday morning.

Several hours later, after reportedly finding out that his new ride might have some mechanical issues, he was back at the dealership to return the vehicle, which he referred to as a "lemon."

Management refused to take the vehicle back, telling Murray that he had purchased it "as is." That's when he, allegedly, threatened to drive the Subaru through the front doors if he didn’t get his money back.

The dealership refused to budge and just after 4 pm, Murray followed through on the alleged threat. A couple of people inside the dealership at the time had their cameras rolling as he drove the vehicle right through the dealership's front doors and jumped out saying, "I told you motherfuckers."

Utah man causes thousands of dollars in damage after driving vehicle through car dealership's front doors

He's a man of his word, you have to give him that. It wasn’t the smartest thing to do, but it takes an iron set to drive through the front doors of a car dealership after you allegedly threaten to do so.

According to the arrest report, there were as many as seven salesmen near the front door during the incident. Nobody was injured, but the dealership is said to have suffered roughly $10,000 in damages.

Murray, after slamming the vehicle through the front doors and into a desk, walked outside where he waited for the police to arrive. He was arrested and now faces charges of felony criminal mischief and reckless endangerment.

I've got a few questions here. What happens now to the vehicle? Does this guy still own it and does he have to go back, tail between his legs with a police escort, and pick it up?

Is it now, once again, the property of the dealership? Does it count towards the damage caused? These are all questions that are, unfortunately, likely to go unanswered.

In whatever way this ends up shaking out, this Utah man picked one hell of a way to cope with the knowledge that he's not a "sold as is, no warranty" kind of guy.