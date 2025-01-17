Horror Movie Drops Terrifying Preview, Will Send A Chill Down Your Spine

The trailer is here for "Until Dawn," and it looks pretty fascinating.

The plot of the film - which is based on a popular video game - is as follows:

"One year after her sister Melanie mysteriously disappeared, Clover and her friends head into the remote valley where she vanished in search of answers. Exploring an abandoned visitor center, they find themselves stalked by a masked killer and horrifically murdered one by one…only to wake up and find themselves back at the beginning of the same evening. Trapped in the valley, they’re forced to relive the nightmare again and again - only each time the killer threat is different, each more terrifying than the last. Hope dwindling, the group soon realizes they have a limited number of deaths left, and the only way to escape is to survive until dawn."

Does that spark your interest? It should because it sounds like it has high potential. Give the preview a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Trailer for "Until Dawn" released.

Now, I must admit that I've never played the game. I'm not a gamer at all. Last video game I played was "College Football 25," and I don't think I've picked up a controller since September.

I don't really like video games, but you know what I do like? Films, and "Until Dawn" looks like it could be a fun one.

The only thing that might concern some people is there's been some early backlash online to the trailer. People are suggesting it strays too much from the game.

Good thing I never played it and I am entering as a blank slate. It looks like it's going to be a classic popcorn flick where you can flip the brain off and enjoy the ride.

Let me know what you think of the trailer at David.Hookstead@outkick.com, and you can catch it starting April 25.