Unhinged Lunatic Keith Olbermann Takes A Shot At Ohio State

The OutKick 2022 Woke All-Star Challenge champion, Keith Olbermann, isn't taking the 2024 election results very well.

Shocker, right?

Mixed in with "F--k him" zingers aimed at Trump and messages like "Trump can shove his deportations up his ass," unhinged lunatic Olbermann took direct aim at Thee Ohio State University's Twitter account for congratulating alumnus JD Vance for becoming the Vice President-elect.

"Wasn't before, is now: S--t school," the Woke All-Star Challenge® Hall of Famer and former ESPN SportsCenter anchor fired off at Brutus Buckeye and hundreds of thousands of graduates around the world.

For those keeping track at home, Olbermann graduated from Cornell.

This is the life that Olbermann is left with now that his queen, Kamala, will be looking for a job in January. All I can think about is how bad it must smell in side Keith's NYC apartment with all his dogs laying around, the stench of defeat in the air and the wispy voices coming from his Lilith Fair CD box set.

I can hear it now as Keith warms a vegan burger after barely eating since Tuesday:

You're a beautiful

A beautiful f--ked up man

You're setting up your

Razor wire shrine

'Cause you're working

Building a mystery

Holding on and holding it in

Yeah, you're working

Building a mystery

And choosing so carefully

Ooh, you're working

Building a mystery

Holding on and holding it in

Yeah you're working

Building a mystery

And choosing so carefully

Yeah, you're working

Building a mystery

Holding on and holding it in

Oh, yeah, you're working

Building a mystery

And choosing so carefully

Keith flips the vegan burger and then heads right back to his computer where he learns that Ohio State congratulated JD Vance.

That's an instant microaggression.

Keith snaps.

Back to the kitchen to pour himself a kombucha.

Back to the computer. The anger builds. He's still thinking about media guy Chris Cillizza, who was banging his ex-girlfriend Olivia Nuzzi, and that stupid tweet he sent out Thursday night.

Cillizza cannot believe that Susie Wiles is the daughter of Pat Summerall.

Olbermann cannot believe Cillizza is so dumb.

This is the life of Keith Olbermann who used to handle the 2 a.m. SportsCenter when your drunk ass would get home with Taco Bell and sit there mesmerized as Keith gave you the MLB, NBA and college football scores.

It's a mystery how he hasn't been dumped into a mental hospital.

