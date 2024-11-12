Unhinged Lib Reveals Sex Revenge Plan After Her Husband Votes Trump

Just days after claiming they'd be turning to vibrators and giving up sex, it sounds like the angry libs are starting to cancel up their celibacy plans, but there's a twist.

In an unhinged video making the rounds on social media, an unidentified woman tells the world that she not only kicked her husband out of the house for voting Trump, but she isn't stopping there.

"I think I'm going to sleep with his friends," the crazy lib announces to the world.

"I think that's the only way. I think sleeping with his friends will do it," she says about her revenge plan.

And take half of his pension? You know, really f--k him.

I'm no divorce lawyer. Surely a few of you are, so what's the deal here, can he use this in the divorce proceeding? Will the judge even allow it into evidence?

Let's start with a strong message via Asub, who writes: "1.Your husbands been a republican 2. He doesn’t have liberal friends."

This feels like the logical answer here.

And what's the test she's going to run on her husband's friends to determine if they voted Trump? What's that test going to look like?

What kind of vehicle do you drive? Chevy Silverado crew cab? You're out.

This woman might as well turn to her vibrator to get the job done because if the husband went Trump like she said, there's a good chance his boys have been buying big trucks, new golf clubs and boats to pull behind those big trucks.

Over on Reddit, the WomenOver40 are trying to figure out how fast they can get a divorce and turn to their trusty vibrators

Let's go to some of the greatest hits from these wackos: