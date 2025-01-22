Multiple UFO Sightings Shock People In California: WATCH

Multiple UFO sightings have people talking in California.

As OutKick readers know, there are few topics on the internet that get people talking more than UFOs, unexplained things in the sky and paranormal/strange incidents.

Does every sighting mean there are little green people flying around in the sky? Absolutely not. We definitely shouldn't assume that's the case.

However…..people definitely want to believe!

UFO sightings surge in California.

KMPH Fox 26 released a news report a few days ago talking about multiple UFO sightings in the Fresno region of the state.

That includes pilots flying a private jet seeing something they couldn't explain, but were able to rule out it being a drone.

What could it have been? Your guess is as good as mine. Check out the video report below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Once again, we have UFO footage and sightings without any clear explanation. It's a tale as old as time. Some people will rush to claim aliens are up in the sky.

Let's not do that unless there's actual proof. All we know is that there have been a lot of unexplained sightings.

We also know the government has released footage captured by the military of objects that seem to defy physics.

Let's not forget the infamous tic-tac video, which might be the most famous UFO video ever filmed.

For now, we wait for more information and proof to come out. What do you think UFOs are? Let me know your theories at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.