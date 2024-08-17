UFC Fighters Brawl On Casino Floor At Hard Rock Hotel After PFL Event

UFC fighters Brendan Allen and Marvin Vettori couldn't wait for a fight between the two to be setup in the octagon. The middleweights had to throw down on a casino floor in Florida for free.

The unscheduled brawl between the two took place after the PFL Playoffs 2 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. Video from the fight shows punches being thrown in the middle of a large crowd that had gathered.

MMA Mania's Alex Behunin gave some details about how the whole thing got started on the casino floor.

He wrote on X, "Okay, here’s an update to the Brendan Allen/Marvin Verttori brawl at PFL, per numerous sources After PFL, Vettori tried to swing at Tuco Tokkos and missed Michael Johnson then moved everyone out of the way and then Brendan Allen stepped in and hit Vettori with a 1-2 which made him fall into a roulette table."

Here is video of Allen landing a couple of punches and knocking Vettori into a roulette table.

UFC fighters Brendan Allen and Marvin Vettori need a fight put together for money after this

After the casino floor brawl, Vettori reportedly, according to MMA Junkie, posted a video on his Instagram Story showing that he had suffered no damage during the brief exchange.

He also took to X and claimed that he was only able to use one arm and that he might have caught Allen with a couple of punches before the videos started.

The bad blood between Allen and Vettori is nothing new. The two were supposed to fight back in April, but Vettori had to withdraw from the fight due to an injury.

Allen fought another fighter who had stepped in on short notice. Vettori was critical of Allen's performance in the win over his replacement. Allen responded to the criticism and revealed that he had once confronted Vettori in person.

Vettori didn’t want anything to do with that confrontation. All of this sounds like a fight between them in the octagon needs put together.

Dana White, who would be the one to put such a fight together, is aware of the brawl that took place on the casino floor thanks to social media. He had a hilarious response to it.

How can you not like Dana? This is perfect. This is a fight that needs to happen after this. Can the two grab the fight of the night in the UFC after doing so after a PFL event? Let's hope we find out.