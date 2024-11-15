Tyson-Paul Ring Girl Rapha Milagres Is Ready For 8 Rounds Of Boxing, Vegas Strip Fight & Beautiful Tacos!

This might be my Shining Moment of 2024

In case you can't see what it says at the top of the tweet below, it's Alyssa Milano announcing on Instagram that she deactivated her Twitter account as all the Libs head to the Bluesky app (it's a Twitter clone for the Keith Olbermanns, Mina Kimes & Pablo Torres of the world) where they'll sulk amongst each other while being ignored by the world.

It was January 2024 when I noticed Milano begging people on Twitter to fund her son's trip to Cooperstown, NY for one of those 12-year-old baseball trips that parents swear is the best thing to ever happen to their kids.

This post where I went after Alyssa remains some of my best work this year. The next day, European tabloids copied my lead and started ripping Milano. Rich Hollywood elitist begging her lowly Twitter followers to throw her a $20 bill became a huge story.

For the newbies around here, that was ME. I stood up to these travel ball panhandling scumbags and their Super Bowl squares and straight up begging for money. It also launched my campaign to Make Rec Ball Great Again.

To see Milano running for the hills is such a feather in my house ball hat. I'll be smiling all day.

Eva Longoria says she's done with the United States

- Lee D. in Tampa emails:

What has this broad done in the past 20 years with any degree of relevancy? Evan Longoria has made a bigger impact.

Kinsey:

Eva turns 50 in March. I've said it many, many times that women turn 37 or 38 and then go into a save the world phase and waste 20 years of life before typically realizing they're miserable and they just wasted 20 years believing they were going to save the world while politicians play their asses.

I figure Eva will hit 54 and realize her ass was played.

Yes, I have thrown around the idea of piling the boys into the car and heading to Chicago for the Ohio State game

Mrs. Screencaps is going to be out. My brain keeps telling me to turn Saturday into a big adventure for the Kinsey boys. The ticket prices for the game at Wrigley keep tanking to a level where it's making me think hard about this one.

Stay tuned.

Euclid, OH

- Beer Guy Neil was out and about on Thursday:

Hey Joe, I hope all is well at Caps HQ. I saw this beauty today. I don’t know what it’s going to be, but we all know what it once was…

Kinsey:

What in the hell did the TikTok farmhouse chic Millennial moms do to that precious vintage Pizza Hut? They striped that structure of its soul. You've gone too far, TikTok Millennials.

Should people on TV be fired for not putting their hand over their hearts during the anthem?

- Jonathan writes:

I'm in the "hand goes to heart or forehead automatically". At minimum, I expected a "sorry I didn't do what I should have" not the long story of blah blah my daddy blah blah this or that. Just a short "sorry" I still would like to see him fired as punishment.

Responses to my response on why we write about ‘The View’ and Whoopi being a disgusting pig

- Rick R., who pleaded with me, finally realized that us writing about The View is good for business and business is booming:

Great point my man! Thank you for clearing that up. Keep after it! You entertain the hell out of all us on the daily!

- California voiceover guy Mike L. checks in:

I gotta say, when I read the part about Whoopi wanting to be "eaten", I threw up a little in my mouth.

Keep up the great work.

Chains that will be out of business in 10 years

- Alex R. writes:

I think you are right to add PF Changs. The suburban white women that see it as "high End" Chinese food are all that is keeping it alive. Not sure how you count their fast casual version of Pei Wei but alot of those have closed in my area as well.

I think you have to add Ruby Tuesday to the list. When the only good thing that you can say about a restaurant is that they have a great salad bar then you know it is going to disappear. You can't name one thing about that place that is good other than the salad bar.

- Jay checks in:

Joe -- Good morning...love your site! I would add Frisch's Big Boy to the list. I live outside of Dayton in Beavercreek, OH...we've had one shutdown and the other appears to be on life support. Same is happening to their other stores in our area.

Kinsey:

It was good to see the conversation take off over on the Screencaps Facebook Group page.

Someone at Fox Business was reading my mind

I've tried to tell you guys that some of the heavy-hitters read this column on a daily basis.

Washington Ferry System memories

- John H., who has done some nuclear inspecting, shares:

I used to travel out to Bremerton Wa for work and we'd get off at 1600 (4 o'clock) and rush back to the hotel for a shower and right back to the ferry landing, ride over to Seattle to watch the Mariners play, then Ferry back. Good times.

