Tyler Herro Powers Through Postgame Interview As He's Distracted By A Fight In The Stands

The NBA preseason is in full swing, but you wouldn’t know that in Miami. Heat guard Tyler Herro's focus is already in mid-season form, as is the intensity of the fans in the stands.

The focus and intensity came together during a postgame interview on Tuesday night. Herro was near the end of an interview with Bally Sports when a fight in the stands caught his eye.

Like the veteran that he is at this point in his career, he powered through the distraction like a true pro. Only after finishing his answer did he point out the fight in the stands.

That's elite level court vision right there. That's the kind of skillful postgame interview execution you want to see out of your star players. Anything can happen in Miami and you have to be ready for it.

Herro waited until after he wrapped up his answer, before calmly and coolly pointing towards the stands and saying, "I'm sorry. I'm distracted by a fight up there. This is crazy."

Tyler Herro's level of focus is in mid-season form

As for the fight in the stands, some fans, as entertained by the action as Herro quite obviously was, stuck around to grab video of it and throw it up on social media.

The video shows a couple of green-haired lunatics punching a guy as a woman tries her best to help the guy fight them off. That's too much intensity for the preseason.

Security and police eventually step in to break up the less than family-friendly scene. But not before the fighting covered almost an entire two rows of seats.

Some players would let this sort of thing keep them from answering the question at all. They wouldn’t be able to process what they were seeing and finish as strongly as Herro did.

Did the interview get cut short? Maybe a question or two early, but some would have cut it short well before that. Herro didn’t do that, his focus right now is incredible.

That's impressive if you ask me, especially after dropping 14 points during 24 minutes of work in a 120-117 win over the San Antonio Spurs.

With any luck, the fans involved in the fighting have attended their last game in Miami this season.