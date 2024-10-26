Two Major Stores Promise Trump-Era Pricing For Thanksgiving In Another Reminder That Bidenomics Is Awful

Happy Thanksgiving! We're all poor, groceries cost a billion dollars, and inflation is through the roof.

'Tis the season.

Luckily, two major stores – Walmart and Aldi – are rolling back their holiday prices back to Trump-era prices to fight inflation and give us hard-working Americans something to afford this holiday season.

Butterballs for everyone!

Happy Thanksgiving, let's eat like it's 2019!

From Walmart's official release:

As food prices remain top of mind, more customers want to begin saving earlier and throughout the holiday season. Now through Dec. 24, Walmart is bringing back its inflation-free Thanksgiving meal at a lower price than last year to help customers save without compromising quality.

Walmart’s Thanksgiving meal is jam-packed with all its customers’ holiday favorites, everything from turkey (at an amazing value of $.88/lb.) and trimmings to desserts. This year's meal features 29 items and serves eight people for less than $7 per person.

And, from Aldi – which is a little less subtle:

With reports showing grocery prices are up 50% across the industry on hundreds of items compared to 2019, shoppers will get welcome relief at ALDI on their favorite Thanksgiving fixings.

Coming in at less than $4.70 per person, the meal delivers on the traditional, crowd-pleasing favorites that guests crave without the sales, coupons, minimum purchase requirements, loyalty cards and other hoops required to save at traditional grocers.

No, neither directly mentions Trump era pricing – but that's what it is. No, that's not my hardcore right-wing opinion. That's literally what prices were under the Trump administration in 2019. Sorry, Libs. Fair is fair, and this is a fair statement.

Bidenomics STINKS. The economy right now STINKS. Inflation, despite what they tell you, still STINKS. Look at the polls right now. I ain't the only one saying this, by the way. It's a bloodbath … so far, of course. It's early.

Anyway, credit to Walmart and Aldi for getting out ahead of this and setting the bar for the rest of the supermarkets out there this holiday season. Does woke Target and very unwoke Publix follow suit?

What about the Piggly-Wiggly? Or Food Lion? Or … Albertsons!? Does Albertsons eve exist anymore? No shot, right?

Anyway, let's all feast with full hearts and fuller wallets this season, and let's do it like it's 2019 all over again! With any luck, we'll be on our way BACK to 2019 when Thanksgiving rolls around next month.

PS: 10-16 pound turkey for 88 cents a pound at the Walmart? What a deal!