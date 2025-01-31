Sage Steele Melts Liberals With Pro-Tulsi Gabbard Tweet, Shares Epic Photos

Tulsi Gabbard is getting some major support after her Thursday confirmation hearing.

The former Democrat Congresswoman turned supporter of President Donald Trump is the current nominee to be the new DNI.

Her hearing was, honestly, pretty damn combative and turned into a debate about Edward Snowden. It also featured a military legend from a black ops unit the government refuses to admit even exists.

It was certainly a wild day. There's no doubt about that.

Sage Steele voices support for Tulsi Gabbard.

While it's still not clear if Gabbard will get through the Senate (personally, I hope she does), there's no doubt former ESPN superstar turned pundit Sage Steele is a huge fan. Not only is she a big fan of the Hawaii-native, but she was even in attendance for the confirmation hearing.

"So honored to have witnessed my friend @tulsigabbard crush it during today’s confirmation hearing, and proud to do so alongside these phenomenal men & women. Thank you, Tulsi for being such a pillar of strength & class your entire career. We love you," Steele tweeted Thursday night with a series of photos.

She's not afraid to voice her support for the woman who will hopefully be our next DNI.

Check out the post below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

What a fascinating group of people at the hearing for Gabbard. We have a Delta Force legend spotted at the hearing, Danica Patrick was in the house and Sage Steele was also there to take it all in.

It's one hell of a fascinating coalition, and to paraphrase the great Dan Dakich, I ain't mad about it! There's nothing wrong with people from different backgrounds coming together to support a common cause.

However, if you asked me what would bring together Delta Force and a former ESPN star, I'm not sure that I could think of anything off the top of my head. Yet, here we are!

