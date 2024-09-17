Hit Taylor Sheridan TV Series Returns With A Bang | REVIEW

"Tulsa King" is finally back.

The hit series created by Taylor Sheridan follows gangster Dwight "The General" Manfredi (played by the great Sylvester Stallone) as he tries to build a criminal empire in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The first season was a monster hit from the moment it premiered on Paramount+ in November 2022. It was an awesome mix of serious drama and comedy as viewers watched Manfredi return to a life of crime after years in prison.

He's more of an antihero than a traditional protagonist. That's what makes "Tulsa King" so fun. Manfredi does some awful things…..even if they're motivated by emotions and logic most people might agree with.

"Tusla King" returns for season two.

Well, season two kicked off this past Sunday. As OutKick readers know, I didn't have much free time this weekend due to the fact I was in Madison drowning my sorrows after Alabama boat raced Wisconsin.

I was finally able to catch it Monday, and as expected, it didn't disappoint at all. For those of you who might have forgotten, season one ended with Manfredi being arrested for trying to bribe Stacey Beale.

The second season of the hit Taylor Sheridan show picks up right where season one left off. The very opening scene is Manfredi laying down the law while in a jail cell with a couple people and a bully.

From there, it's business as usual as viewers watch Manfredi navigate his new reality:

A man who, once again, faces serious prison time.

Without spoiling anything from the season two premiere, "Tulsa King" perfectly replicates the same tone as season one. It's fun, not woke at all, easy to watch and Stallone is outstanding as always. He's the best part of the series, but he's not alone.

Martin Starr, Andrew Savage and Garrett Hedlund are also all great. It's a loaded cast, and every bit as fun as season one to get things started. Plus, Frank Grillo and Neal McDonough, who plays a character similar to the one he played in "Yellowstone," are in season two. An absolutely loaded lineup.

If you're not already watching "Tulsa King," I suggest you give it a shot. You can catch it on Paramount+. Already watching? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.