Trump-Supporting James Woods Teams Up With Country Star Shooter Jennings To Tell His Life Story Through Song

James Woods - a staunch conservative actor - is continuing his career in the entertainment industry, just in a different way.

Back in 2017, Woods was dropped by his agent for supporting Donald Trump, and hasn’t appeared in a live action role since then. He did appear in many films such as Upon a Time in America, Ghosts of Mississippi, Salvador and Casino, but once word got out that he was in the MAGA camp, he got canceled (go figure).

However, he and country music legend Shooter Jennings have teamed up to revive his career. With Woods doing the songwriting and Jennings doing the singing, the two will release an album in October titled "Hear The Thunder Crack" that details stories from Woods’ life.

And lo and behold, they have dropped the first track of the album, and it's honestly pretty great. It has peaceful music, a simple yet beautiful pace, and moving lyrics.

The Album Will Tell Stories About James Woods' Life

Woods got the idea of starting to write about his experience from Jennings, and this album is a version of an autobiography.

"Throughout my Hollywood career people encouraged me to write a book about my life. Celebrity ‘tell-alls’ never appealed to me though, because I don’t care about frivolous things. I yearned to share stories that moved me in my life, authentic tales that lifted my spirits or broke my heart," Woods said . "When the great Shooter Jennings once casually suggested I write song lyrics, I was skeptical. When I put pen to paper, however, these whispers from the heart expressed themselves in ways I never imagined. And when Shooter then put them to music, my life changed forever. I can’t wait to share them with you."

I frankly love this idea, and if the rest of the tracks are anything like the first one, then this is going to be one incredible album.