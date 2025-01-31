Pathetic Anti-Trump Protest Will Have You Cackling With Laughter: WATCH

A truly comical anti-Trump protest unfolded in Las Vegas, and the videos will have you laughing out loud.

Now, it's not a secret to any OutKick readers that I'm a huge fan of Las Vegas. It's my favorite city in America to visit.

Whether it's gambling on a hot blackjack table or getting drinks with the boys, it's never a bad time.

*READ: Porn Stars And Chaos In Las Vegas*

Anti-Trump protest happens in Las Vegas.

You know what I don't want to deal with while in Sin City? Protests. Not even a little bit. That's not what anyone is there for.

While people have the right to gather and protest, it doesn't mean it's not going to annoy visitors and tourists looking to have a good time.

It's made worse if the protest is pathetic, and that leads me to a hilarious protest captured on video Wednesday outside of Trump International Hotel Las Vegas.

Where was the energy? Where was the passion? There used to be a time when anti-Trump protests borderline shut down cities. Now, they can't even take up the sidewalk.

Treat yourself by watching what might be the most pathetic anti-Trump protest I've ever seen, and hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

More than anything, this pathetic protest really is a sign that the resistance to America's 45th and 47th President took a major blow in November.

That's what happens when a party wins the White House, popular vote, Senate and House. It's a totally different vibe from 2016.

I was at the inauguration in 2016, and it was pretty nerve-racking seeing some of the chaos around the city. There was none of that this time around.

Instead of people shutting down entire chunks of cities, we now have a small group of people outside of a hotel with Trump's name on it in Las Vegas.

You simply don't have a great sense of humor if you don't find the weak protest funny.

Get back to the blackjack tables and cold beers with the boys. That's the spirit of Vegas. Not embarrassingly weak protests. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.