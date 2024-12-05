True Romance: Once A Cheater Not Always A Cheater? Ex Hooked Up With Her Friends & The Most Popular Fetishes

We made it through Thanksgiving. I hope you enjoyed it and took a moment to read through a very special version of True Romance that I was up early putting the finishing touches on that morning.

As we get closer to Christmas, I'll start sprinkling in some festive-themed romance of the highest order. For this first Thursday in December we're going to steer clear of the holidays.

There will be plenty of time to tackle the uncle who had too much eggnog and ended up sleeping with the neighbor on Christmas Eve, which I assume has taken place at one time or another.

If you are that uncle, or have a similar story from a friend or family member, send it in the inbox is always open sean.joseph@outkick.com.

This week we have a woman confessing to being a cheater, but a cheater who was one and done. She has since gone on to live happily ever after.

We then step into the strip club where a young stripper's older ex-boyfriend hooked up with all of her stripper friends. While they were together, sometimes in front of her. Love is a crazy thing, isn't it?

Not as crazy as this year's list of the most popular fetishes, which seem to indicate we're all transforming into walking computers.

Once a cheater, not always a cheater

We get started this week with a woman who dated a guy in college for two years despite not being attracted to him. She chalked it up to not having high enough self-esteem.

The guy was nice and, more importantly, he liked her. They had a lot in common, and she was his "first everything." He tended to get mad and jealous if she talked to other guys.

Despite being outgoing with a large friend group, he would also get mad if she went out without him. She explained on Reddit, "One time during a break I went to my hometown and met up with a good friend from high school."

"She was pretty shy like me, and for her 21st birthday I took her out for drinks, just the two of us, and when I got home and called him to say good night he freaked out, telling me I shouldn’t have felt the need to go out and get drinks, we should have just drank at home."

This guy had a feeling the moment she met someone else that she was gone and he was right. During another break, she went to a birthday party with friends, was enjoying herself, and bumped into Mr. Right.

"That night, I met a guy through a mutual friend and it was love at first sight. We talked for hours, danced, and kissed a little," she continued.

"I freaked out, and called my boyfriend on the way home and confessed everything. Of course he freaked out, I had just confirmed his worst nightmares."

It was obvious that things weren't going to work out with her college boyfriend. He was mad, he was cold, it was time to move on. She realized she should have broken up with him much sooner than she did.

"So I ended things, and called the new guy," she confessed. "That was 18 years ago, and we’ve been together ever since. I have never felt the urge to cheat on him, nor him on me. We have two kids and a really healthy, loving marriage."

She knows she could have handled it better at the time. She admits she should have broken up with her boyfriend when she realized she wasn't happy. It took that poor guy years before he got back out there and dated again.

But she did what we all should be doing and navigated life with an open heart. She didn't let love at first sight pass her by. There's no "what could have beens."

So someone ended up on the wrong end of things and needed years to recover. It wasn't her, she's happy, and it was never going to work with the other guy.

"I know I f*cked him up pretty badly, it took years before he dated someone again. But I’m not mad that I met the love of my life."

That's all that matters.

My ex used to hook up with my friends

We're going from one learning experience to another this week. This one takes us to the strip club, where a young stripper ends up finding out a little about herself.

Her lesson came from a 42-year-old man she dated earlier this year. While it doesn't appear that the relationship lasted, her teacher - a probably heavily tattooed dad, with weekend visitations - left a gift behind.

The 19-year-old explained that her older boyfriend had a rule before agreeing to date her. She wrote on Reddit, "Dated a guy earlier this year. I worked at a strip club. And he said he’d only date me if I would let him hook up with my friends."

As luck would have it, all of her friends were also strippers. Now she didn't head into this arrangement thinking that she was going to love it.

Quite the opposite, but she found out and here's where her lesson was learned, that she enjoyed it. She admitted, "I thought I’d be jealous but I was actually into it."

The relationship burned bright while it lasted. She explained how the mechanics of it worked out, "He’d either sleep with both of us or 3 of us together. Or make me watch. Sometimes I wasn’t even there. lol."

Lol, indeed. Her ex was clearly a skilled multitasker. One who was a boundary pusher, lesson teacher, and a guy who does his living in the moment.

After cycling through her friends, her ex even checked one of her enemies off the list. She said, "The craziest time was when I hated this girl at work; she hated me too and he hooked up with her and made me watch."

Good times. They were never going to get married and raise a family together. This was a relationship where the best outcome was going to be a transfer of knowledge and hopefully not any STDs.

I think these two dreamers accomplished that.

Most popular fetishes of 2024

Now to the moment you've all been waiting for, the "most popular fetishes of 2024," according to a survey of more than 4,000 people backed by the dating site Bumble.

If you were hoping for things like role playing or feet to top this year's list, you're out of luck. The folks using Bumble are more sophisticated than that.

You put the handcuffs and latex back in the back of your closets as well. Those aren't cracking the top five, not in 2024.

The NY Post reports, the most popular fetishes are as follows:

Continuing after orgasm Getting it on while on an open-air balcony Having sex while playing video games Waking someone up with fellatio Working out naked

Is it me or is this a bizarre list? Where's the candle wax or being into an odd body part? This list might be reflective of the folks using this dating site.

What are we doing with No. 3? There are enough people having sex while playing video games to rank in the top five?

Who are these people? You have to have the Nintendo turned on and a controller in your hand, or it's not doing it for you?

This can't be what people have become. We need normal fetishes to make a comeback. Make fetishes great again.

--------

That's all for this week. Like or not December is here and 2025 is right around the corner. Let's get weird.

Feel free to send questions, comments, stories, and whatever else you like my way. The inbox is open sean.joseph@outkick.com.