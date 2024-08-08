True Romance: Man Left His Wife For Her Sister, Love Lost And Found During Threesome & Cheating Role Play

We're back with our weekly lessons in True Romance. Not everyone's experiences are the same and that's what makes the payoff that much better when things work out.

We're going to get into some of that today.

We have a story of a man who ended up finding love with his wife's sister. And the heartwarming tale of a birthday threesome that caused one relationship to end and another to begin.

I know what you're thinking. That's a lot of romance right there.

Well, you're absolutely right and that's why we wrap things up this week with a sex industry professional who isn't looking for love, but is out saving some of it through role-play.

Send me those true romance stories - you can do so anonymously. I want to hear from you. Whether it's stories, comments, or questions, send them my way, and we'll unpack them.

Send the emails my way at sean.joseph@outkick.com.

Man left his wife for her sister

We get things started this week with a man who left his wife for his wife's married sister. The marriage of 7 years came to an end after the man and his wife's sister started to see each other behind their spouses' backs.

The affair heated up until the point that both of their marriages fully unraveled. When he finally got busted, his wife initially told him that he could stay with her during the week and then go see her sister on the weekend.

The man told his story on the Other People's Lives podcast. He said, "She wasn't accepting, but she didn't want me to leave… To try to entice me to stay, she was going to let me live with her Monday through Thursday and go be with her sister on the weekends."

As inviting as that arrangement sounded, he didn't go through with it. He left his wife and moved in with her sister, who had left her husband at that point.

The best part is that both couples have kids. So, dad is now dating their aunt and, for the other kids, mom is dating their uncle. That sounds incredible.

The two are happily dating, have bought a house of their own, and don't have any plans on getting married. The sisters have moved on and are back on speaking terms.

The man's ex has moved on as well. She's now dating a wealthy man who buys her everything. They've all morphed into one big happy family.

The man traded his wife in for her sister and everyone ended up in a much better situation, except for maybe the sister's ex. There was mention of him landing on his feet with a wealthy woman or finding love.

But overall, it's another story that goes down in the win column for true romance.

Love lost and love found at a threesome

This is the perfect example of why you need to keep your heart open for romance in any situation. You just might find out that you're with the wrong person during a threesome.

It happens. It happened here with a 29-year-old man who was dragged into a threesome by his now ex-girlfriend. He's moved on with the other woman.

He's taken to Reddit where he's trying to determine if he's an a**hole for ending up in a relationship the way he did. He started out by explaining how it was his ex-girlfriend's idea for the threesome.

"My (ex)gf were together for 6 years before she started talking and showing me articles about how humans aren’t inherently monogamous. About open relationships, swingers, swappers, poly and throuples," he said.

"I never shared her enthusiasm and I told her that I was pretty much happy with how things were and wasn’t sure if I liked experimenting. Anyway she started talking to a girl and she suggested a threesome on my birthday."

You don't want to be rude and turn down someone's birthday present. So he went through with it and described his birthday present as great. That was until his then girlfriend changed after it was all said and done.

She became depressed and said that she never wanted to explore outside their relationship again. The relationship never recovered after that. Shocking, I know. It turns out the threesome created problems that led to them breaking up.

Sad, I know. You're looking for love and happiness, then get hit with a breakup. Don't worry, there's a full serving of happiness on the way.

Our guy found love. He's been in a relationship for a year now with the other girl from the threesome. He says of the new love in his life, "She is just amazing in every way and I am head over heels in love with her."

"The most important is that she doesn’t want to experience anything other than a twosome and only agreed to a 3 because she liked me when my ex gf showed her who I was (apparently we went to the same university and she thought I was hot then too)."

Now that's the kind of heartwarming story you love to hear about. But wouldn't you know his ex is trying to rain on their joyful and loving parade. She caught wind of the relationship after they decided to make it official and isn't happy about it.

The ex is tossing out claims that he cheated, which has our guy feeling guilty. He didn't cheat. He didn't even immediately run to the other woman.

"I reached out to this girl 3 months after my ex moved out and yes I was the one who broke up with her but it came after the relationship was so deteriorating that she would fight with me and cry multiple times a week."

He's definitely not the a**hole here. His ex is. She recommended the threesome. She couldn’t handle it, and that led to their breakup. All this guy did was accept a birthday present from his girlfriend.

He then welcomed love when it presented itself. We should all be so lucky.

Cheating and homewrecker role-play

Now to a trend a sex industry professional is seeing that should give us hope for the future. Instead of going through with extramarital affairs, there are some out there, in the name of romance, that are role-playing instead of actually cheating.

Nova Hawthorne told news.com.au about the increase she's seen firsthand in cheating and homewrecker role-play. That doesn't mean diving into it headfirst.

"Make sure you’ve had a conversation with your partner about your sexual fantasy and check they are on board with some sexy exploration," she said. "Role-playing can be a fun way to tap into a cheating fantasy without compromising your relationship."

There you have it. Save your relationship by pretending to cheat. There are those who advocate for an actual affair to save your relationship, but role-playing is for those less interested in taking risks.

Some could call them boring. I won't do that. Hawthorne explains that she's seeing an increase in the less risky kink, whether their partners know about it or not.

"Cheating and homewrecker role-plays are my number one most requested show. I believe there are a lot of men out there with a secret cheating kink," she said. "Do I think these members would actually act upon their secret online desire? Yeah, I think many of them would, not all, but enough."

Is she a hero for keeping these guys from cheating? There's a case to be made for that. I'm sure someone would consider that she was, especially if she's keeping their husband or boyfriend from straying.

The homewrecker role-play can go sideways at times. It's something that usually has the interested parties asking her to seduce them so that they will cheat.

"In this role-play I am the bad person, and the guy is just spellbound by my sexual allure," she said. "I’ve often considered the psychological underpinnings of this fantasy, and my initial thought is that these people are playing out a fantasy of being desired."

At the end of the day, she's not judging anyone. She can't save them all, but she has undoubtedly saved a relationship or two and, for that, she can be counted among those who are on the side of true romance.

That's all for this week. I'll see everyone next Thursday. In the meantime, send over your stories of true romance, your comments, or your questions to sean.joseph@outkick.com.