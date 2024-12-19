True Romance: Giving The Gift Of A Threesome For Christmas, Wife Letting Husband Cheat & Caught On Xmas Eve

‘Twas the Thursday before Christmas and that only means one thing, it’s time for some True Romance. As we've learned over the last several weeks, romance doesn’t take any holidays off.

There are all kinds of it floating through the air and whether it's the eggnog, or something else at play this time of year, it has a tendency to take a turn for the unusual during the holidays.

We're talking cheating, both with and without the approval of significant others, and it wouldn’t truly be the holiday season without at least one threesome.

Imagine we blew through to the New Year and not a single threesome was given as a gift. That's not a society that any of us want to live in, is it?

That's right, we're going through the naughty and nice of gift giving. Who lands on what list and who ends up with a lump of coal in their stocking is up to you.

There could be arguments made that they all belong on one or the other list. We've got a couple of wives this week handing out some interesting Christmas gifts to their husbands.

One is giving the loving gift of a threesome. The other says she'll be letting her husband cheat on her. Talk about embracing "it's better to give than receive" this time of year.

Now we can't head into Christmas on too much of a high note. That would feel like a foolish mistake. We have to remember those who catch their spouse cheating on Christmas Eve.

Wife gifting her husband a threesome for Christmas

We'll get to that in a moment. First we're going to start off by asking ourselves an important question, especially with only a few days left to pick up last-minute presents - What do you get the person that has it all for Christmas?

If you were thinking a threesome, then you're on the same page with this wife. She and her husband are practicers of "free love" and are already allowed to sleep with other people. But this Christmas it's time to turn things up a notch.

She explains that her husband is deserving of a "special" treat and that a threesome would celebrate their relationship in a "special and unexpected way."

There's a lot of special brewing in their house. She told Need To Know of her plans, "I came up with the idea as a way to strengthen our bond and introduce new experiences into our relationship. And when I told him I’d be gifting him a threesome, he was very enthusiastic."

Why this unusual gift? Why not a tie or a new button-up shirt? The giving wife added, "I want to break away from the ordinary. A threesome will bring us closer together and strengthen our partnership."

A tie or a button-up shirt isn’t going to do that. There's no question about that. Will a threesome? It's worth a shot. Those never go sideways.

Other than the gift of a threesome, these two are planning a relatively quiet Christmas. She said, "Christmas itself is with family. The classic stuff: dinner, laughter, and loved ones."

It doesn’t get any better than the classic stuff. The "special gift" as she referred to is just for them. This gift isn't just for her husband. It's also a gift for her.

"We talked about it, and it’s a gift we’ll enjoy together."

I'm letting my husband cheat for Christmas

We're going from one touching Christmas gift to another. A gift from a wife to her husband of a "night off" from their marriage. He's free to do what he wants during his free time.

The wife explains that this came at the request of her husband and that she agreed to it. If that's not what the holidays are all about, I'm not sure that I understand them then.

"He wants complete freedom to go out after the holiday dinner and do whatever he wants. As well as to return whenever he chooses, without any 'complaints' from me," she said, reports The Mirror.

"It’ll be a night without me, with him enjoying himself however he pleases. He can sexually be with whoever he wants."

The no complaints part of this is key to the gift being fully delivered. He can go out and do whatever, but if he comes back, and she complains the whole time, it wouldn’t have been worth it.

"I’ll be at home, waiting like an old-fashioned wife. It’s my Christmas gift to him," she went on to explain.

Her husband asked for the night off "with such excitement that I couldn’t say no. I know that for him this represents a kind of freedom that’s also important in a relationship. Sometimes, letting the other person feel free is the best gift we can give."

I didn’t set out to make this week's edition so emotional, it just happened. I wanted only two things this week; true romance and to capture the Christmas spirit. I did that and more.

Dab your eyes and let's get through the rest of this.

"By offering this break on Christmas, I hope to reinforce trust. It’s a symbolic gift to show him that he has freedom but he knows where his home is," she added.

"On Christmas day, we’ll spend part of the evening with family, then he will have his free time! But I haven’t told anyone about it, if I told them they’d be shocked."

Caught my wife cheating on Christmas Eve

Shocked is what this man in his 50s was to learn on Christmas Eve that his wife of 24 years was cheating on him. Of all the days to find this out, he did so the day before Christmas.

He explained that earlier in the year the two had been separated for six months, but that in September he had moved back in and was feeling positive about the future with his wife.

Although, he wrote on Reddit, "When I had first come back she told me that while I was gone she had fallen in love with another man but that they never did anything physical, and that it was over. I forgave her for that because I wanted to move on."

Uh oh. That doesn’t sound like the whole truth. He chose to believe her until he realized that she spends upwards of 8 to 10 hours "gallivanting" almost every day away from the house and away from him.

"During this time she won't answer her cell phone or respond to text and often comes back between 9-11:30pm. I've become upset and tell her how much she hurts me with this behavior, and that I needed her 100% effort but she tells me that I'm being paranoid and that she's just hanging out with her friends," he said.

"This really started to drive me crazy and last night I followed her when she took off in very hurried fashion telling my 18 yr old daughter that she would only be gone for 10 minutes. She parked her car in the driveway of a house that I didn't know so I decided to sneak up near the house and see if I could find anything out."

Smart. It turned out he would find something out. She's still seeing the man she fell in love with but never did anything physical with. He heard his wife say to the man, "I love you my darling."

He confronted her about it, and she told him that she had been slowly trying to break it off, but that she still had feelings for him. She also repeated that nothing physical had happened between the two.

"Now our Christmas is shattered. I'm almost feeling guilty because I want to believe she was actually making the right choice and we were going to have happily ever after, but I don't think I can believe anything she says," the heartbroken husband said.

I got some bad news for this guy. Christmas isn’t the only thing that's shattered. She's not gallivanting around with a guy she has feelings for because she loves you and wants your marriage to work.

Unfortunately, this guy is conflicted. He wants to believe his wife is telling him the truth. That's where this one ended. If I had to take a guess, I'd bet Santa didn’t come down the chimney and save Christmas.

He's probably sitting alone as we speak trying to figure out what went wrong and how he can get his wife back. She, on the other hand, probably has one hell of a Fabio covered romance novel-style story of true romance.

-------

That's all for this week. Have a Merry Christmas, and we'll get back after it next Thursday.

Feel free to send questions, comments, stories, and whatever else you like my way. The inbox is open sean.joseph@outkick.com.